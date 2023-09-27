How Khloe Kardashian Just Made It Very Clear She's Not Dating Tristan Thompson

Hulu

On the season premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe also admits she "hated every day" of her 30s -- aside from the births of "two beautiful kids" -- as she reflects on a truly "terrible decade" for her personal life.

Tristan Thompson may be living together under Khloe Kardashian's roof, but that doesn't mean they're together.

On the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe went through great pains to make it very clear she and her ex -- with whom she shares children True, 5, and Tatum, 1 -- haven't rekindled any sort of romance after he moved in with her while his home underwent repairs.

"It's been 3 weeks of him being at my house. He was supposed to be there two. I'll give him until a month before I say something," she told her family when he came up during a trip to Cabo. In a confessional, she then added, "I am not back together with Tristan, hate to break it to everybody. But I'm not."

In her own confessional, Kim Kardashian mocked her "sensitive" sister for always finding a way to bring any subject back to her not being interested in Thompson.

"It would be like, 'Oh yeah, have you guys seen this cute couple?' and she goes, 'Well, don't think Tristan and I are a couple! We're not together! We don't hook up! I won't sleep with him,'" she joked. "It'll be like, 'There's forks here' and [Khloe will exclaim, 'Oh, don't even think I'd lift a fork for Tristan.'"

"Like, we get it, you guys are not together, no one thinks you're together, relax," added Kim.

During the family dinner with Kim, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, Khloe said she needed to find a way to let people know she was single. Kim said the sisters all needed to do a bikini shoot together and caption the photos on Instagram, "Tell us you're single without telling us you're single."

"Unless people know, how is anyone going to approach you?" asked Kim, as Khloe exclaimed, "I need people to know for me too, you guys!"

After snapping some photos -- which they did not caption as planned -- the sisters all opened up about their intentions for the next year. For Khloe, who had just turned 39 at the time they filmed, she said she was really looking forward to celebrating her 40th.

"This is the year I'm shedding and I'm going to be upgrading. My year won't start until 2024," she explained. "Most people are scared to turn 40, I have hated -- every day of my 30s has been agony. Like, what the f--k. It's just a terrible decade. I'm pissed I'm only turning 39 this year."

"Of course I've had some incredible moments in my 30s, I have two beautiful kids, this has nothing to do with that," she added. "Besides that though, every day has been f--king torture."

Over the last decade, Khloe filed for divorce from first husband Lamar Odom, before helping him following his overdose and finally finalizing their split. She then moved on with Thompson, who cheated on her, before hiding a pregnancy from her while expecting their second child together.

In a preview for this week, Tristan is seen calling Khloe his "person," as the will-they-or-won't-they storyline continues.