New York Pilot Accused of Using Plane to Stalk Woman for 4 Years

Michael Arnold, a retired Merchant Marine, was arrested after allegedly terrorizing Cassie Wilusz and her family for four years, accused of stalking her by air and land.

A New York pilot is behind bars, accused of tormenting a woman and her family for four years.

Michael Arnold, 65, whose been accused of stalking Cassie Wilusz, 42, from the skies for more than four years in his 1976 Cessna 180 single engine plane, was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening Wilusz's young daughter.

Arnold was arrested on criminal contempt charges in Schuylerville, New York, after reportedly using a Facebook account to threaten the girl. "Change your wicked ways, girl. Karma is a wonderful thing, [your daughter] will be next. You will see them all pass before you," he allegedly wrote.

"It's a nightmare. He's terrorized my family, and we've been so afraid," Wilusz told Fox News Digital. "All these years he has been winning because nobody would do anything until now."

Arnold reportedly flew his plane over Wilusz's home multiple times a week so low that the windows rattled and the roof shook. His scary actions were particularly traumatizing to Wilusz's husband, Dave, who was dying of colon cancer and was receiving hospice care in their home.

"I didn't know if he'd fly into our home. I didn't know what he was capable of," she said. "I thought, what if he shoots me."

Police say Arnold used the same fictitious account he used to torment Wilusz's daughter to post a disturbing message on her husband's obituary page. "When times(sic) up, times(sic) up. We all have to live with our Karma," he reportedly wrote.

Arnold has been arrested at least five times for the aerial torment but nothing has deterred him, with Wilusz claiming that her complaints to the Federal Aviation Administration and New York State Police often went unanswered.

The latest charges come just four days after Arnold was arrested at an airport in Vermont for allegedly flying over Wilusz's home on Sept. 27 in violation of an order of protection.

Arnold's alleged stalking of began Wilusz in November 2019, after the retired Merchant Marine, a then-patron of Wilusz's Revolution Café sent her a disturbing message on Facebook.

"It was pictures of him tied up with naked women, like 20 photos, and he was telling me to open my mind," claimed Wilusz, who was married at the time.

She said she replied to Arnold with a respectful message, in which she expressed her distaste at the graphic photos and proceeded to block him.

The rejection only spurred Arnold on, said Wilusz, prompting him to fly over her home, and take photos of her backyard, which he later posted to a community Facebook page. Per Fox, he also stands accused of using his 1976 propeller plane to drop tomatoes on her and her neighbors' properties ... and flying over her home the day after her husband died.

He allegedly stalked her on land as well, accused of hiding out near her house or sitting at the end of the driveway.

After a previous restraining order lapsed, a new protective order was issued that included a no-fly order, but Arnold flew his plane anyway. Instead of flying from Saratoga County Airport, he started to take off from Maine, then Vermont before his latest arrest.

With the help of Saratoga Sheriff's Office Deputy, Nikki Voegler, and the FBI, Wilusz is hopeful this ordeal will finally come to an end.

"I just want [my daughter] to see justice because she shouldn't have to see in 2023 a man do this to a woman and nobody listen," Wilusz said.