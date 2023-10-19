1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Rocks Jeans in New Video As She Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation

Instagram

Fans shared their support for the TLC star -- who has reportedly dropped 300 pounds -- in the comments section, with one user writing that they've "never been more proud of a stranger."

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is flaunting her figure following her dramatic weight loss transformation.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a video on her Instagram, in which she filmed herself wearing a pair of blue denim jeans and a long-sleeved camouflage t-shirt in the mirror, with Slaton showing off her slimmed-down physique.

Fans took to the comments section to share their support.

"The outside is looking great but I love knowing you are getting mentally and emotionally happy on the inside too!" a person wrote. "So proud of you!"

"I've never been more proud of a stranger xxx," a fan commented, while another said, "She's in jeans baby!! Love uuu."

Her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, also chimed in, writing, "So incredibly proud of you!!!!!"

As documented in a February episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Slaton -- who weighed over 700 pounds at one point -- was approved to get bariatric surgery after reaching her weight loss goal of 550 pounds. The Sun reported in November 2022 that Slaton underwent the procedure the previous summer in Lexington, Kentucky.

Slaton revealed the results of her weight loss surgery in March. The TLC star -- who has been open about her struggles with both food and alcohol -- has dropped over 300 pounds, per The Sun.

Following her weight loss transformation, the 37-year-old has addressed criticism over her use of filters on social media posts.

Last month, she shared two videos of herself on Instagram, in which she gave fans a close-up look at her appearance sans filters.

In the first clip, Slaton esponded to a user who called out her use of filters, writing, "Stop the filters. What do you actually look like??"

Showing her unfiltered face to the camera, she said, "This is what I really look like. Okay? Have a nice day, babe."

Meanwhile, in her second video, Slaton replied to a fan who wanted to see her without her glasses. "They take away from your eyes, either way you're killing it!," the user wrote.

Filming herself, Slaton said, "Here you go, love. Me. No filters. Me," before she took off her glasses. "Now without my glasses. Have a nice day, babe."

