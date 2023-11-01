Mariah Carey Has Defrosted For Christmas, Kicks Off Holiday Season

X

"It's…… TIME!!!" the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer wrote, following her annual tradition of declaring the start of the holiday season at midnight on Halloween.

The Queen of Christmas is here -- and the 2023 holiday season has officially begun!

At midnight on Halloween, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer Mariah Carey continued her annual tradition of kicking off the holiday season -- or shall we say, "Mariah SZN" -- with a fun and festive video.

This year's clip features Mariah -- who was frozen in a large block of ice in a fault -- being defrosted by iconic Halloween characters, including Ghostface and Jason.

"It's timeeee!," she belts, breaking the glass with her high note.

The video then cuts to the pop star's holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Mariah becomes surrounded by people dressed in red-and-green holiday attire as they dance and jump up and down with glee.

"It's…… TIME!!! 🎃🧊🎄 #MariahSZN," she captioned the clip, which was shared on her various social media platforms.

Mariah has followed her tradition for the past few years, posting videos at midnight on Halloween in 2022, 2021, and 2020. And in 2019, she dropped a 25th-anniversary version of her "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video.

The holiday track -- which is one of the best-selling Christmas songs of all time -- first hit the charts in 1994. However, it took the single 25 years before it reached its place at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 list in 2019.

In December 2020, Mariah broke records on Spotify for the song, with the highest single-day streams on December 25 with 17.223 million listens.