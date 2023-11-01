Teen's Decomposed Body Found in Freezer By New Homeowners, Mother and Father Arrested

WTVY News

19-year-old Logan Halstead, who had several medical issues including spinal bifida, was found dead in a non-working freezer.

Alabama police reportedly bungled an investigation into the death of a 19-year-old boy weeks before new homeowners made a grisly discovery on the very property law enforcement had already made a search of.

Local news in Henry County say multiple sources have told them Headland officers failed to find the body of Logan Halstead after his father Michael Shane Halstead allegedly tipped them off to the location of his son's remains in early October.

WTVY News 4 reports the father had allegedly told police Logan's body was in a non-working freezer at his former residence -- which is exactly where he was found weeks later.

On Sunday, local law enforcement brought Corpse Abuse charges against Halstead, 44, and his 43-year-old wife, Karen, after new residents of their former home discovered the teen's decomposed body.

The family is said to have moved from their Headland home in September after their son's death. Logan had lived with various medical issues, including spinal bifida, and had been receiving government assistance.

Local news sources said Halstead told authorities about his son's body back on October 11, which prompted officers to pay a visit to his previous residence and inspect the freezer. They apparently failed to find the remains which, according to court testimony, was hidden under tarps and a cardboard box.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said Halstead claimed to have no memory of how Logan ended up in the freezer due to a self-diagnosed manic episode.

The same day of the alleged confession, Halstead was arrested and then jailed for ten days after failing to make a court appearance for an unrelated domestic violence case.

Headland police did not respond to WTVY News 4's request for comment.

Meanwhile, Halstead testified in court on Monday and claimed his wife had no involvement in the disposing of their son's corpse.

The investigation is ongoing. Bond was set for $175,000 each for both parents.