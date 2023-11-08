Bride Insists Future Brother-in-Law is 'Disgusting' Flirt, No One Believes Her - Including Entire Internet

Getty Stock Image

Some claimed she suffers from "main character syndrome" while others sarcastically marveled at her inadvertently hilarious litany of complaints: "He kisses his date on the cheek in front of you? ON THE CHEEK?!?!? Oh, my goodness the audacity of that man!"

A 26-year-old woman has taken to the internet after her fiancé did not believe her claims about his brother.

The tale she spun began with her discovering her soon-to-be husband's sibling was a guy she once went on a date with eight years prior when they were both 18 years old. At the time, the boy politely declined to see her again, which she says left her "heartbroken."

Then came her big claim: her future brother-in-law has been incessantly and inappropriately flirting with her right in front of her fiancé ever since they re-entered each other's lives.

By that point, most of the Reddit community was on board for the story and ready to pounce on the brother. But that's when things took a turn.

See below her long list of examples and why Redditors say everything points to an entirely different narrative. It should be noted, the post was shared to an anonymous AITA forum and therefore is impossible to verify all the details.

AITA for not wanting my soon to be BIL at my wedding?

"Hi everybody.

"I 26f am about to get married to my wonderful fiancé 28m. He and I have been together for 5 years and our wedding is set to take place [...] this spring.

"So for some backstory, when I was 18 I was on one date with a guy who was 18 too. We went out to dinner and I thought we had a really great time and really liked him. After our date, I texted him telling him I had a great time and I would love to meet him again. He just responded with telling me thanks, that he enjoyed our date but did not find a connection with me and would not want to see me anymore as he felt it would not be fair to me. I really liked this guy and was heartbroken, but I moved [on].

"Three years later I met my now husband, when I met him I had no idea as to who he was. We hit it off and clicked instantly and fell hard for each other. It was not until 6 months later when I was at dinner with his family and his brother was there that I realized that his brother was the guy I went on a date with. I explained this to my husband, he was fine with it. I also messaged his brother telling him I did not know they were related in anyway but that I really liked his brother and would like it if he did not let our past together disturb my relationship. He responded by telling [me] that we were all good.

I got angry at him and said that if he could not see how truly disgusting his brother’s behavior is then he is not who I thought he was."

"However, he has continually flirted with me. When we meet him for dinner, he always flirts, saying stuff like telling me my dress looks nice, that I look great or telling me a specific thing on the menu looks like something I would like. He always does this in front of my husband who has not said a word about this. He also tries to make me jealous all the time, like when we all are out with his family he sometimes bring a girl with him if they have been dating for sometime and he will always kiss her on the cheek, talk with her all the time and flirting with her.

"I have kept my mouth shut about this as to not cause anything bad between him and my fiancé, but with wedding planning and sending out invites, I just had to say something. I told him I don’t want his brother there because his brother always flirts with me and tries to make me jealous. My fiancé looked dumbfounded and asked when this happens, if his brother does this stuff when he is at the bathroom or simply not looking. I told him no and brought up all the things I did here. My fiancé laughed and asked me if I was okay in the head and if I was joking. I got angry at him and said that if he could not see how truly disgusting his brother’s behavior is then he is not who I thought he was.

"We have barely talked since this, I got a text from his brother saying that he was sorry if he ever made me feel uncomfortable and that he had no intention to make me feel that way. My fiancé is still mad at me.

"Was I really the asshole for this? I just want my happiest day to be my happiest day and it can’t be that if I have to worry about his brother doing something."

How the Reddit community responded

The post instantly got thousands of comments, with Redditors across the globe coming to a unanimous decision.

The OP did defend herself and doubled down on her future BIL being a disgusting flirt, responding to one comment: "If he wasn't flirting with me then he wouldn't apologize for it, which he did." Of course the online critics had some thoughts on that one but the most telling detail was the over 3K downvotes her response got.

Below you can see a sampling of some of the most popular comments on the post -- with some reaching nearly 30K upvotes.

"YTA. You have main character syndrome. Dude isnt interested in you. He's just being nice and living his life. Being so egocentric and self obsessed in your life can't be healthy."

"Wait, BIL talks to his date consistently in your presence? He flirts with his date? He kisses his date on the cheek in front of you? ON THE CHEEK?!?!? Oh, my goodness the audacity of that man! He took you out eight years ago and acts this way?? Where is my fainting couch? I must fan myself and clutch my pearls."

"Hahahahha what the actually f--k. YTA [.] He is being nice to you and trying to make you feel included in the family, and you think that’s flirting? He has a date and kisses another girl, and you think that is him trying to make you jealous? You had one date with him eight years ago, and are still thinking about how it wasn’t a match. This is a level of delusion not often seen. This is some next level shit. YTA and delusional."

"YTA. You were heartbroken after 1 date? You are making so much more than it actually is. You still seem to be the same teenager you were a few years ago. This is high school crap. Apologize to your fiance & fbil, or you may not get married at all. Who wants this sh!t happening at every family gathering?"