Jon Hamm Says His Pierced Nipples in Fargo Were Fake: 'There Was a Dedicated Nippleologist'

FX

"It's not the first body part I've had be a conversation starter," joked the actor, who sports the nipple jewelry in Season 5 of the anthology series.

For fans hoping that Jon Hamm actually got his nipples pierced for Fargo Season 5, we unfortunately have some bad news.

During a panel for the FX series last week, per Variety, the actor opened up about his character's interesting accessory, which had fans buzzing after it was first unveiled in the trailer last month. One moment in the trailer, below, featured Hamm, 52, shirtless in a hot tub, revealing his nipple jewelry.

Hamm, 52, shared during the Season 5 Fargo panel that his pierced nipples were fake, but they weren't CGI, either.

"I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples," he revealed, adding, "The crew doesn't get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist."

Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley also shared why they decided to have Hamm's character, Sheriff Roy Tillman, sport some unique jewelry.

"We all live in Tiger King America," he joked, referring to the infamous Netflix series.

Meanwhile, Hamm also spoke to ABC Audio about his stunt nipples. After the reporter pointed out how viewers went wild over his character's jewelry following the release of the trailer, the Emmy winner joked, "It's not the first body part I've had be a conversation starter. So hey, you know, here we are."

He went on to recall the process of getting the prosthetics put on his chest.

Jon Hamm stars in the latest season of Fargo and once again, he's taken the internet by storm.

"Sitting in a makeup chair and having someone do a plaster cast of your nipples is a very strange experience," Hamm said. "I certainly didn't have that class in theater school."

"It's all part of the wonder of this strange business we're in. So I was happy to do it. I thought it was a very funny quirk of the character," he continued. "[I]t's a fun little part of Roy that I think lends a three dimensionality to his existence."

According to FX, Season 5 of Fargo -- which is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019 -- follows Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple), a Midwestern housewife who is "suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind."

Hamm's character Sheriff Roy Tillman -- who has been looking for Lyon for a long time -- is a rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, and "believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law," per FX.

Season 5 of the black comedy crime drama television series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani.