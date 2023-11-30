Denise Richards Skips Edibles But Fans High-ly Certain She's on Something in Wild RHOBH Sneak Peek

Bravo

In a sneak peek at next week's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, things get even wilder as Denise Richards goes in hard on Erika Jayne at the cannabis-infused dinner party over their past beef ... but can't quite push a coherent thought out.

Fans were blown away by Denise Richards' return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesday, but things are set to get even wilder as a sneak peek for next week's episode shows Denise trying to be "very clear" with Erika Jayne about their beef ... and failing spectacularly.

If fans were marveling at her mostly quiet presence at Kyle Richards' cannabis-infused dinner party, making wild-eyed faces around the table as she soaked it all in and appeared to be even more altered than the guests who did partake.

At the top of the event, Denise said she would not be partaking of the THC edibles. "I don't wanna eat that stuff. I've smoked weed twice in my life and I'm good," she said, adding with a literal wink to the camera, "I'm not gonna say who I did that with."

That breaking of the fourth wall was just the first in a series of behaviors and looks and comments that had fans wondering -- if she declined to partake in the edibles, what did she partake in because they're pretty certain she was on something.

While Denise did not really engage in any of the conversations in a meaningful way this week, Bravo was clearly saving the best for next. A teaser from next week's episode shows how quickly things got even more unhinged when Dorit Kemsley asked Denise about being back.

"How does it feel to be with the group?" she asked Denise. "It's been so long."

Well, I'm high, but I don't know what she is

"Oh, you know what? it's so nice. It really is," Denise said. But the "nice' lasted about two seconds more because that's how long it took before she turned on Erika, sitting on Dorit's left.

"I do have a question for you," she said, "why you treated me a certain way after I met you. I mean, I could say this about me and you, you and I, the first time I met you, you were so sweet and so lovely. And then a year later, was a different dynamic."

Speaking on the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast last month, per People, Erika spoke about that dinner, saying, "Denise came looking for a fight ... I was feeling very good and Denise came there to pick a fight and I very graciously did not."

She also took issue with Denise coming at her when she felt she should have instead saved it for Teddi Mellencamp, Brandi Glanville, or Lisa Rinna -- none of whom were in attendance at the party. The beef between Denise and these ladies was made legendary throughout Season 10.

Erika was very calm in the scene as she and all the women made it as if they had no idea what Denise could possibly be talking about (which seems unlikely. "I don't feel anything personal toward you," Erika said at one point, while asking Denise to be more specific, "because I'm not clear."

"Well, i'll be very clear," Denise said before proceeding to be nothing of the kind.

"Well, I'm high, but I don't know what she is," Erika said in a confessional, "but she's on another level."

"Denise is slurring her words a little bit," said Sutton Stracke in another confessional. "Maybe Denise had a drink before she came because she was nervous."

Dorit didn't have any theories about what was going on with Denise, but she had a pretty clear stance on it. "I don't know what Denise is partaking in, but I don't want some right now," she said in a confessional.

As Kyle and the other women appeared to jump on Erika's side, prompting Denise to offer any specific example of what she's talking about, Denise marveled, "You know! Come on, guys. We're grown-ass adults and you know what I'm talking about."

Probably they all do, but Erika insisted, "No, I don't. I really don't. I'm sorry."

Things only continued to escalate from there and -- based on the teaser trailer for the whole season -- will continue to escalate until Erika finally cracks and snaps. There is definitely no love lost between these women.

Speaking on McCain's podcast, Erika said that she finally snapped at the dinner. "I just said 'Okay, then you know, fine. F--k it.' Like if that's what you want to do. How's OnlyFans? I don't know."

The escalation was captured in that epic trailer with Erika at one point saying, "Did you know that it's only seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?" At another point she says, "You think I'm not going to go as low as I f--king can?" to which Denise said, "You're one evil woman."

With all of that still to come, RHOBH fans were more focused now on Denise's behavior at that dinner table, where she did not partake of those THC edibles but still managed to appear more altered than anyone else in attendance.

