Meg Ryan Addresses 'Meanness' of Gossip, Slams Nepo Baby Discourse Around Son Jack Quaid

Shaniqwa Jarvis for Glamour

After the interviewer noted headlines about Ryan, 62, looking "unrecognizable," the actress said, "Meanness and hatred are just so stupid."

Meg Ryan doesn't let any of the gossip about her appearance -- or aging in general -- get to her.

As part of a Glamour cover story, talk of the 62-year-old actress' looks was brought up by the interviewer, who noted headlines about her "unrecognizable" appearance during "rare" red carpet events in the past.

"I can't pay attention to it. I just can't," Ryan said generally of celebrity gossip. "It's not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone's feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid."

Telling the publication that "our culture is so obsessed with youth," Ryan went on to say that "as an old person now, I love my age. I love where I'm at." Addressing the fear some have about getting older, she added, "Aging is not that terrifying. We're all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, 'Just relax. It is what it is. Don't pay attention to the obstacles.'"

Shaniqwa Jarvis for Glamour

As part of the same interview, Ryan was also asked about her son Jack Quaid -- who she shares with ex Dennis Quaid -- breaking out as an actor himself. After making his on-screen debut as one of the tributes in the first Hunger Games film back in 2012, he's gone on to become a name in Hollywood, starring in Prime Video's wildly popular series The Boys, the fifth Scream film and voice work for both Star Trek: Lower Decks and My Adventures with Superman.

"I remember seeing him in a middle school production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. He was playing Bottom. I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym. I had my head in my hands and was like, 'Oh, no. He’s good. He’s really good,'" Ryan recalled. "I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he's also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew."

While Quaid is the son of two very famous actors, his mother told Glamour she feels calling him a "nepo baby" is dismissive of his talents.

"Jack is really talented. He's more of a natural than I'll ever be," she told the publication. "That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege."

Speaking with Thrillist last year, Quaid said he even considered changing his name at one point and turned down his famous father's offer to allow him to use his agent.