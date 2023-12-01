Dad Arrested for Sex Trafficking After Allegedly Helping Teen Daughter Sell Her Nude Photos Online

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Not only was the 16-year-old's father aware of her online activity, say police, but he "was complicit in the profit."

A California father has been arrested for allegedly assisting his daughter, 16, with selling nude photos of herself online.

According to a release from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, both their sex crimes division and high tech crimes unit began their investigation into a teenager suspected of selling naked pictures online back in August.

Per the Sheriff's Office, "the female in question also had a very well known online presence on a variety of social media platforms" and detectives eventually "discovered that the female in question was in fact selling illegal content online, and grossed approximately forty thousand dollars."

As the investigation continued, said authorities, detectives learned the teen's father, Scott Davis, was "aware of the online activity and was complicit in the profit," leading to the execution of a search warrant on his home earlier this month, on November 15.

Davis is now facing a number of felony charges.

According to sheriff's department records, via Fox News, he faces two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of human trafficking of a minor, one count of procuring a minor for a sex act, one count of pimping for a prostitute over 16 and one count of intimidation in using a minor for obscene matter.