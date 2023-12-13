Marc Maron Apologizes for 'Faking' 2018 Interview with Maggie Gyllenhaal

Getty

"I kind of faked it a little bit because I felt bad," Maron said of the 2018 interview while apologizing to Gyllenhaal via her husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

Marc Maron has something to get off his chest.

While having Peter Sarsgaard on his WTF podcast this week, Maron revealed that he owed The Batman actor's wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal, an apology.

"First off, I just need you to do me a favor. I gotta get this off my chest because I carry it with me," Maron told Sarsgaard. "You need to tell your wife I'm sorry."

When asked what for, Maron revealed that it all stemmed from a 2018 interview with the actress, who had appeared on his podcast to promote her film, The Kindergarten Teacher.

"Well, when she was here, it was a few years ago, I talked to her, and it was about -- it wasn’t about the The Lost Daughter movie -- the one before that. What was the one before that, the sort of the teacher?”" Maron continued before Sarsgaard chimed in with the correct title, The Kindergarten Teacher.

He continued, "So she was here for that. And look, man, generally I'm on top of this s--t. And I know her I know her work and everything, but I didn't get all the way through that movie. So when I was talking to her about it, and I don't do this, I kind of faked it a little bit 'cause I felt bad. And there was a moment where she realized that I hadn't seen the movie."

"I just felt bad that I tried to fake it," Maron added.

Knowing his wife, Sarsgaard said he's sure Gyllenhaal clocked that and even made mention of it, telling Maron if it were him, he would have just faked it right along with the GLOW star.

Calling it a "good quality" in his wife, Sarsgaard praised her for not letting Maron slide, "You get some place if you call people out."

While Maron, 60, said he doesn't usually fake it, he got caught up in the moment during the 2018 sit down, joking that it's getting to the point that he doesn't "remember" most movies he watches these days.

The film in question sees Gyllenhaal in the role of Lisa, Gael García Bernal as Simon and Ato Blankson-Wood as Justin. A Netflix original, it tells the story of a kindergarten teacher (Gyllenhaal) in New York who becomes obsessed with one of her students as she increasingly convinces herself that he is a child prodigy.