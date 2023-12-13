Michigan Teen Admits to Encouraging Fellow Gamer in Texas, 15, to Die by Suicide

Getty

The Texas boy was still wearing a gaming headset and "appeared to be online" at or around the time of his death.

A teenager from Michigan will be under probation for the next two years, until he turns 18, after reportedly admitting to convincing another gamer in Texas to take his own life.

As part of a plea deal, the teen -- who has not been named due to his age -- was charged with Aiding Suicide, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of Harassment Causing Death. He was also ordered to give up online gaming and equipment with internet connections and must undergo a psycho-social evaluation and participate in a suicide awareness program, according to a release from the Montgomery County, Texas County Attorney's Office.

According to Montgomery County Precinct 3, deputies responded to a suicide call back in January, finding a young victim -- whose name also hasn't been revealed, as he was just 15 -- who shot himself in the head.

"During the investigation, Detectives observed that the child was wearing a gaming headset and appeared to be online at or around the time of their death," said authorities. "During a lengthy investigation, which involved multiple search warrants, legal processes, and interviews with members of an online gaming community in multiple different states around the nation, a juvenile male suspect was identified in the State of Michigan."

The Michigan teen and his family flew down to Texas earlier this month, accepting his plea deal on December 7.

According to Fox2Detroit, the investigation revealed the victim was gaming and chatting on Discord with a number of other kids and spoke with the Michigan teen about his thoughts of suicide. The Michigan teen, reports the outlet, "encouraged him to go through with it – which he did."

The City Attorney claimed the suspect also "sent a significant amount of electronic communications through Discord, an instant messaging platform, instructing and harassing the victim to commit suicide."

"I think some of the ramifications that kids don't understand is that there is someone on the other end of the phone," Lt. Ken Washington of Montgomery County Precinct 3 told Fox2Detroit. "There is somebody on the other end of the computer. Things you say and do matter."