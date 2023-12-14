TLC Star 'Trapped in Body of 8-Year-Old' Girl Asks Fans to Not Be 'Hateful' to New Partner

Instagram

The 3'11" 24-year-old I Am Shauna Rae star, who has a rare form of dwarfism, teases her new partner in an Instagram post where she tells her fans that "any hate towards my partner is hate towards me."

For the second time since she became well-known thanks to her TLC reality show, 24-year-old Shauna Rae is trying to enjoy a relationship. Thanks to her rare condition, though, that can prove challenging.

The I Am Shauna Rae star's reality tagline was that she was "trapped in the body of an eight year old." With her 3'11" stature and petite frame, she has always looked like a little girl, even though she's now fully an adult.

The reality star enjoyed a relationship with Dan Swygart until April of this year, but they definitely faced some serious challenges from the public, with Dan taking a lot of heat for even being interested in her.

On The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, Swygart said that people assumed he was interested in Shauna because of how she looked, which led to "this big, huge amount of hate" because "they categorized me in the most hated group on the planet."

Shauna has been open about this problem. Due to her form of pituitary dwarfism, her body's developmental level remains at that of an eight-year-old, which says has led to her attracting "creeps." She wants to have a mature, adult relationship, but has found it difficult.

Swygart said that they never took their relationship to the next level aside from one kiss. He said they got very close, but because he wasn't around much, it never progressed into a relationship. Their ... whatever you want to call it ... was documented on Season 2 of her show.

On Wednesday, the diminutive star kept things vague while introducing the world to her new partner, using "they/them" pronouns and putting emojis over this person's face. She's perhaps trying to protect this person from any inevitable backlash.

"So I've been keeping a secret," she captioned the carousel of sweet photos, "for awhile actually."

"All you really need to know is they make me happy and I don't know if I'd be as far in my goals without them," the caption continued. "Please know that all I ask from y'all is to support me and refrain from being hateful toward them or my relationship."

"Your [sic] welcome to your opinion but if it's not supportive you can discuss elsewhere," she added. "Any hate towards my partner is hate towards me and I don’t tolerate that. I support each and every one of you and I ask for that respect back. ❤️❤️❤️ Much love y'all! Stay amazing, beautiful, and positive! ❤️❤️❤️"

People were mostly positive in the comments about the relationship itself. It seemed she created more controversy by using "them" instead of a gendered pronoun because ... America.