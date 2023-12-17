Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Get Engaged -- Check Out the Stunning Ring

Getty

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, who first met in January 2022 collaborating on her Holy Fvck album and went public eight months later, celebrated with family in Los Angeles after a "personal and intimate proposal."

The 31-year-old "Anyone" artist will be preparing to head down the aisle, after she and Jutes headed out with family to celebrate last night.

The 31-year-old "Anyone" artist will be preparing to head down the aisle, after she and Jutes headed out with family to celebrate last night.

Describing it as a "personal and intimate proposal," People has an exclusive look at the pear-shaped diamond solitaire from NYC's Material Good and it is a stunner!

The couple first met over the music, with Lutes, who performs professionally as Jutes, helping Lovato with the songwriting over her intimate and vulnerable addiction and isolation track, "Substance" from her 2022 Holy Fvck album.

Lutes also shares writing credits with Lovato on two more Holy Fvck, with the couple clearly preparing for their "Happy Endings" in the "City of Angels." Lovato opened up about the secret to their success with The Morning Mash Up in July, saying they were "friends first and foremost."

They first connected over the music and then shared a special exchange via text where Lutes "said something" that apparently could be taken more than one way. "He was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...''" said Lovato.

Clearly she took it one way. Congratulations to the happy couple!

