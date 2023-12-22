Celebrity Exes Who Vacationed Together After The Split

Instagram

It's not just consciously uncoupled exes like Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin...

Just because a relationship is over doesn't mean things have to be awkward! In fact, some exes are so comfortable with each other that they actually choose to spend their spare time together. Some famous former flames have even jetted off on vacation together. Whether it's for family bonding with their kids or just because they genuinely enjoy each other's company, these celebrity exes are the definition of a modern family.

Read on to find out which exes still vacation together…

1. Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

Despite their split, Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex Chris Martin have made a conscious effort to stick together as a family. In 2018, Gwen famously invited Chris on her honeymoon with her new husband Brad Falchuk.

"We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas. So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon," Gwen shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "We had such a good time."

She added, "[We] just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids. And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that."

2. Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk may have gone their separate ways, but that hasn't stopped them from spending time together. The former couple have often been spotted out with their daughter, Lea De Seine, and enjoy taking family vacations together. Over the summer, the family traveled to Italy together, and in 2022, they jetted off for a tropical vacay. Irina even shared a photo on the beach with Bradley.

"Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy," a source told People.

3. Demi Moore & Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have shared a close familial bond since their split back in 1998. As their three children grew up, they made spending time as a family a priority, trying to make things as easy as possible for their daughters.

"I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays. They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact," their daughter Rumer shared on Larry King Now in 2015.

During the pandemic, the family even quarantined together, including Bruce's current wife Emma and their two children. Since Bruce's dementia diagnosis, the family has been spending even more time together.

4. Kate Hudson & Matthew Bellamy

Kate Hudson is happy to have a blended family and has even traveled abroad with her ex Matthew Bellamy. Back in 2015, the former couple, who share son Bingham, were joined by Kate's older son Ryder as well as her mom, Goldie Hawn, for a trip to Greece. Since then, Matthew has remarried but the group continue to go on trips together.

"Matt is so wonderful. I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you are really only focused on the love of your child," she told The Sunday Times in 2022.

She continued, "It might not look traditional from the outside but on the inside I feel like we're killing it. The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit and it's ours."

5. Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had their ups and downs through the years, but they always want what's best for their three children. Kourtney and Scott have often reunited to vacation with their kids, including a trip to Finland which included Scott's then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. While the situation was confusing for some, Kourtney said they "had the best time."

"He was gonna take [the kids] anyways. So I'm like, do I want to go and experience it with them? Or do I want to stay home? I get FOMO so I'm like, I don't want to miss out on this with my kids," Kourtney said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She later added, "I know that we don't have to travel together and I don't think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward. I feel like we are doing our best to make everything feel super normal for the kids...So, I think as long as we're all OK with it, I think it's really amazing to be able to all travel together."

6. Heather Locklear & Richie Sambora

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora may have split in 2007, but they have remained on friendly terms. In 2015, Heather and Richie were even spotted heading on a trip with their daughter Ava. Back then, the family opted to spend some time together in Bora Bora but have also been known to travel to Hawaii together.