Heather Gay Exposes 'Fraud' Monica Garcia During Explosive RHOSLC Finale: 'Pack Your Bags and Go!'

Bravo

Monica was accused of being the "Gossip Girl" of the cast in a nasty confrontation with all the women ... before Heather Gay claimed Jen Shah is the one who gave her a black eye.

The season finale for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was easily one of the most explosive hours in Housewives history.

It became pretty clear in recent months that newcomer Monica Garcia was on the outs with the rest of the cast after filming wrapped and on Tuesday's finale, viewers finally found out why ... in very dramatic fashion.

While on a group vacation in the Bahamas for Monica's birthday, Heather Gay got a phone call from a mystery person. On a hot mic, viewers heard Gay exclaim, "What did you find out? Are you kidding me right now?! Shut the f--k up. I'm trembling. I cannot believe it's her. How could she do this to us? I'm freaking the f--k out. I'm freaking the f--k out."

She then called a private meeting with the other OGs on the trip, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose, and told them all what she learned.

"There's something I need to tell you guys and it's big and it's not good. You know we've come a long way, us four, we have. And Monica is not who she says she is," she told them. "She's not our friend. She's someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group and the name you all know her as, the woman whose birthday we celebrated, who we've been trying to support and defend, is Reality Von Tease."

Reality Von Tease was an account on Instagram which posted a lot of gossip items about the cast of RHOSLC, with a strong focus on exposing Jen Shah and her crimes. In a confessional, Gay said that, over time, the page also "expanded to troll all of us ... these were character assassinations."

Gay said that she already had some suspicions about Monica's behavior, before her business partner discovered there was someone with her name and birthday who "never paid her bills and owed Beauty Lab a lot of money." With that in her mind and a recent blowup on the show involving both Monica and Meredith receiving gossip about the castsent to them via DMs, Gay reached out to a woman named Tenesha, who was her hairstylist and a friend of Garcia.

"I called her and she had a crisis of conscience and came clean. She told me that there's something I need to know about Monica. That Monica was Reality Von Tease and Tenesha was there for all of it," Gay said. "Within minutes, my phone was flooded with screen shots, text messages, audio recordings, videos, photos, DMs. Volumes of evidence exposing Monica and I was devastated."

Heather was livid, saying Monica was behind sharing secrets about them all, which have "hurt and affected our lives" and "were all posted, curated and spread by her." Meredith was also extremely upset, exclaiming, "I am freaking out. I am so tired of people trying to hurt us. This is so f--ked up."

They then hatched a plan to confront Monica about it all, on camera, at dinner that night.

"The mystery for me with Monica is who is the real Monica? When I met you, we bonded over being single moms, moms of daughters and we really had a great time, lots of fun. Charming, funny, witty. Smarter than probably people think," Gay dramatically began as they sat down to eat. "I thought pretty much an open book, truth teller. But I don't feel like that's who the real Monica is. The real Monica is someone who really doesn't want to be our friend, that wants to profit from our lives and our pain."

"Who you really are is the cyberbully, internet troll, Reality Von Tease. You are Reality Von Tease," she then said, basically accusing Monica of being Salt Lake's version of Gossip Girl.

Garcia initially denied it, but Heather didn't back down.

"You are an internet troll, you are a cyberbully, you've been tweeting, undermining and bullying all of us for four years. I have the facts to prove it," she continued. "Receipts, proof, timeline, screen shots, f--king everything to prove you are a f--king bully and a f--king troll and you do not deserve to be at this table or anywhere near any of us for the way you've treated us."

Monica continued to call Gay's accusations "bulls--t," saying it was "never my f--king account," before finally admitting, "it's part true."

"You're a fraud! You're a liar and a fraud!" Heather shouted, as Lisa accused her of "doing drive-bys" of Jen Shah's home. "What?! I don't have to do drive by when I was with her all the time, you dumb bitch," Garcia, who used to work for Shah and was an informant, shot back.

"I don't want to f---king want to hear your f---king mouth again, you f---king dumb bitch," Barlow exclaimed. "Your ass just got caught. You're a f---king dumb bitch."

In a confessional and while speaking with the other women, Monica claimed that Reality Von Tease was "never just one person" and that there were "several other humans involved." She said Tenesha started it and that the main mission with the account was "to take down Jen," before calling the other women "collateral damage." She was also adamant she never posted anything herself about any of the other women, and was purely focused on Shah.

"Some of the videos that I took at Jen, they were posted on there," she said, as Lisa wondered whether that meant she would post videos of all of them anytime she got "pissed" at them. "F--k you, you dumb old f--king piece of s--t, leathery, rubbery bitch, Donald Trump hands, shut the f--k up," Monica shot back, telling Lisa that as long as she didn't "abuse your employees" she would be "just fine."

"You have run an account that has bullied us for years!" exclaimed Whitney, who felt that even if Monica herself didn't post anything about the other women, she was okay being friends with people who did.

"I didn't say s--t about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that do that grave, because that little whore is one of the worst humans I've ever met in my life," Monica told them all, before defending herself further in a confessional.

"I don't think Reality Von Tease was a bad thing. I think scamming elderly people out of millions of dollars is a bad thing," she said to camera. "I think having a f--king burner page on an Instagram account to expose someone and their abuse is not a bad thing. I think that's telling the truth."

"It's about deception. You f--king deceived all of us. You get the f--k out of here!" shouted Lisa, before Heather stood up and laid out exactly why this was so triggering for them all after their past experiences with Jen.

"I don't think you understand something about this group. Listen to me, there's something you missed out on, we are friends and we have been through this bulls--t before with Jen. For years we were afraid, we'd wake up sick that a lie would be posted and told and spread and exposed and exploited, but we were in it with her and we are the type of girls that ride or die," she explained.

"Each one of us, at different times, rode hard and we shut down feelings of doubt and things that didn't f--king add up. Who you are made no sense, but the way you acted was strangely familiar," she continued, comparing Jen and Monica. "And the pain that we went through and the way that we were tormented and tortured, I ate s--t every day for [Jen], I felt like I had to lie to protect her. I went on book tour and defended her and took s--t for the fact that she gave me a black eye."

That big claim made everyone's jaws drop, as Heather previously denied Jen had anything to do with the black eye mystery from the previous season. Unfortunately, that's all we got about that, though a preview for the reunion teased Heather will spill full story soon.

"I've had to ride hard for her and I had to lie for her. We're not going to do it again for you. Pack your bags and go," Heather then told Monica, before Garcia got up from the table and walked off.

In a confessional, she said that the women in the cast were probably some of the page's "biggest fans," as screen shots of Angie K. interacting with the account were shown to viewers. She then teased more revelations to come at the reunion.

"I know more than anyone that nothing stays in the dark and everything comes to light. I knew that this information was going to come out. Even Gossip Girl couldn't stay Gossip Girl forever," she said in the show's final moments. "There's so much more I wanted to say, but I knew I wasn't going to be heard at all. There were a lot of things I could have said, that was not the time. There is so much more to the story that needs to be said and trust me, you're all gonna want to hear it."

The trailer only showed Andy Cohen asking Monica if she would own that she "hurt all of them," as Garcia pulled out her very own "Burn Book" while the other women groaned.