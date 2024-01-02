Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She's Unsure 'Reconciliation' Can Happen with Kody and Their Kids

TLC

"The conversation still hasn’t happened," Janelle said on Sunday's episode, referring to her sons Garrison and Gabriel's reconnecting with Kody. "There’s still nothing."

Janelle Brown is still trying find a path forward for her and Kody Brown's kids.

On Sunday's installment of the Sister Wives: Look Back special, Janelle, who shares six kids with Kody, opened up about where his relationship stands with their two youngest sons.

Throughout the season, Kody's strained relationship with sons Gabriel, 22, and Garrison, 24, was highlighted as a contributing factor to the end of his and Janelle's relationship.

Citing that she wanted Kody to talk to the boys to work out their differences, Janelle noted on Sunday that "the conversation still hasn’t happened."

While Janelle did say that Kody has "somewhat of a relationship with Garrison right now," she made clear that no real "reconciliation" has taken place.

Kody, who is dad to a total of 18 kids, also shares Savanah, 18, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 25, and Logan, 28, with Janelle.

The family dynamic had already been tense thanks to Covid restrictions Kody placed on them all during lockdown. He felt some of the kids, especially his sons with Janelle, weren't respecting his orders and were prioritizing their social lives over safety; they, however, felt he was prioritizing his family with wife Robyn over everyone else. That led to a giant fracture in the family and a massive fight between him and Janelle..

The pair have since split, with the end of their plural marriage documented on the show and discussed in further detail last month, during the show's one-on-one special.

When asked why he didn't fight for Janelle during their estrangement, Kody said he wasn't interested in pursuing Janelle.

"I am not wanting to pursue her. I'm not wanting to drop everything and say, 'baby, you're the be all end all,'" he said, telling host Sukanya 'Suki' Krishnan that while he was "ashamed" of their fight, he also felt "betrayed" by her.

"I don't think Kody really does hold out hope for me," added Janelle of their future. "I think he likes the idea of our family and feels like he promised Robyn a plural family... but I don't think that he's holding out hope, pining for me."