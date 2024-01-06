Christian Oliver's Wife Jessica Klepser Mourns Tragic Passing of Husband & Children After Plane Crash

GoFundMe

The late actor's widow shared that she's "deeply saddened" by the passing of Oliver and their two daughters -- Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, -- who died in a plane crash in the Caribbean on Thursday.

Christian Oliver's wife is mourning the tragic passing of her husband and their two children.

On Friday, Jessica Klepser and her family released a statement in the wake of a plane crash in the Caribbean on Thursday that took the lives of Oliver and their two young daughters: Madita, 12, and Annik, 10.

The statement was shared on WundaBar Pilates' Instagram account by the company's founder Amy Jordan. As noted in the post, below, Klepser was WundaBar's Regional Manager in California.

"Statement from Jessica Klepser and family: We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members. Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."

On Thursday, Oliver, Madita, and Annik were killed after their plane crashed into the ocean off the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines island of Bequia, according to TMZ. The actor -- known for roles in films such as Speed Racer, Valkyrie, and The Good German -- his daughters, and pilot Robert Sachs were the four passengers on the small single-engine jet, and were traveling to St. Lucia. Shortly after the plane took off from J.F. Mitchell Airport, the aircraft suffered undisclosed engine trouble and crashed into the sea, killing everyone on board

In the lengthy statement shared by WundaBar Pilates on Friday, Klepser remembered her late husband and their two daughters.

"Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances," the message read. "Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art."

"The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities," the statement continued. "Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany."

The message went on to read: "Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him."

"Please honor the family’s request for privacy at this difficult time," the statement ended, noting that there is a GoFundMe set up for the family where people can donate in lieu of flowers.

As of this publishing, the GoFundMe -- which was set up by a woman named Sarah Silverman -- has exceeded its $100,000 goal and currently has made over $117,000 in donations.

"Your donations will help cover the cost of returning Christian and the girls home, funeral and memorial services, legal expenses, and will go a long way in support of Jessica and the extended family during this terribly difficult time," a post shared to the fundraiser read.

According to TMZ, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard, along with local fisherman and divers, recovered the bodies of Olivers, his two daughters, and the pilot from the crash wreckage during their rescue effort.