The Cleaning Lady Star Adan Canto Dead at 42

Fox

The actor, who also starred on The Following and X-Men: Days of Future Past, is survived by his wife and two young children.

Adan Canto, who starred on Fox's The Cleaning Lady, has died. He was 42.

The actor passed away Monday, following a private battle with appendiceal cancer, his team confirmed with TooFab.

While Canto appeared on the first two seasons of the Fox series, his health reportedly prevented him from filming Season 3 after he picked up production in December. He was, however, planning to rejoin the series later in the season. Per Deadline, the show will honor him with a tribute card in the Season 3 premiere, debuting in March.

Fox

"Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever," his reps said in a statement. "He will be greatly missed by so many."

The actor is survived by "wife, best friend and creative partner Stephanie Ann Canto as well as his two greatest works of art, Roman Alder, 3 ½ years of age, and Eve Josephine, 1 ½ years of age."

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago," Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment said in a statement. "Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Before playing the male lead on The Cleaning Lady, Canto was an actor and musician in Mexico. His first big break came playing Paul Torres on the 2013 series The Following, before playing Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past the next year.