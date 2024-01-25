Lawyer Slams 'Ridiculous' Claims Friend 'Drugged' 3 Men Found Dead In His Yard After Kansas City Chiefs Game

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson/Facebook

Speculation continues over the mysterious deaths of three men whose bodies were found in their friend's yard two days after watching a football game together.

As questions continue to grow surrounding the mysterious deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans, family members of the deceased are starting to voice their theories over what happened.

And those theories, according to surviving friend Jordan Willis' lawyer, are absolutely "ridiculous" and "baseless."

Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, reportedly went to Willis' Missouri home on January 7 to watch Kansas City face off against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their bodies were then discovered at Willis' home on January 9, after McGeeney's fiancée went to the house, broke in after seeing the mens' cars in the driveway and eventually discovered one body on the porch. Police showed and then found two other bodies in the backyard.

In the days since, Willis' attorney has continued to speak out, with a somewhat confusing and changing narrative about what happened. First, he claimed Willis last saw the men when they left the house and he went to bed, he later said his client went to bed before they left and then said he misspoke and Willis actually did escort them to the front door. There was also a fifth man at the house that night, who reportedly left before the other three men.

Johnson's family has been pretty vocal over the past couple days, speaking with both PEOPLE and Fox News Digital, speculating over what they believed could have happened.

"If I were to give a hypothesis... for the three men to die in the way that they did, something had to have been in their system," Jonathan Price, Johnson's brother, told PEOPLE. "Whether or not it was taken knowingly, I wouldn't answer that. But something was taken because three grown men do not freeze to death at the temperatures that were there at the time with just alcohol involved."

Johnson's mother, Norma Chester, had a more nefarious take on the situation.

"Seriously, these were responsible men. How do they go in a backyard and freeze to death, all three of them," she told Fox News Digital. "Something that comes to my mind, this guy wants to brag about how smart he is, he's a scientist. My thoughts are that he concocted something and gave it to all three men. I know I'm just thinking, but how could this have happened?"

Added Johnson's father, Rickie Johnson Sr.: "I believe he drugged them, dragged them outside and waited two days to call police."

Johnson Sr. said that while his son "may have done some drugs and stuff in the past," he didn't believe the three men "did drugs and fell over dead in that backyard" -- adding, "he wasn't so irresponsible that he was going to go outside and freeze to death."

The Kansas City Police Department has been adamant that the case isn't being investigated as a homicide and said they don't suspect foul play or any "threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time." They went on to call Willis "cooperative with detectives," while pointing out that no charges have been made and nobody is in custody. Toxicology reports should be available in the coming weeks; police are still awaiting a cause of death as well.

John Picerno, an attorney representing Willis, called the drugging allegations completely "ridiculous" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"He's a scientist, and somehow he's to blame? That's an opinion not based in fact," he told the outlet. "There's no allegation of any animosity between Jordan and his three friends. People want to speculate, [but] it's not like anyone ever called the police saying, 'We're afraid of this Jordan guy.'"

"They went to watch the Chiefs game together. Jordan had bought four tickets to the Chiefs game for the following Sunday so they could go together," Picerno added. "I understand that people are hurting, but that's no excuse to throw baseless accusations at Jordan."