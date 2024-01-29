Missing Teen Last Seen on Ring Footage Was Talking with 'Older Guys on Facebook,' Parents Say

Cary Police Department

"This feels like every parent's worst fear and it's happening to us," says the father of 16-year-old Alicia Anderson -- who was last seen leaving her home on January 19th.

The parents of a missing teen and police in North Carolina are pleading with the public for help in locating the 16-year-old girl.

Alicia Anderson was last seen leaving her home around 4:30pm on Friday, January 19th. Footage from her family's Ring camera is the last known sighting of the teenager, with Cary police releasing stills from the video in the hopes of finding the missing girl.

"Cary Police are asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile. Alicia Anderson is a 16-year-old white female of Asian descent who was last seen leaving her home on Westover Hills Drive on Friday, January 19th, 2024," reads a release from the department issued Friday.

"Alicia is 5 feet 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajama pants with a black hoodie and carrying a pink backpack. She often wears a rosary similar to the one pictured," they added, including photos of Alicia, shots from the Ring footage and a closeup of the rosary.'

Speaking with The Sun, the girls parents -- Michael Sullivan and Ashley Anderson-Sullivan -- said "everything was absolutely normal" before she vanished without a trace.

"She laid on my bed and was talking about how stressful her exams were. She wanted to know if she could stay the night at [her friend's house]. I said yes," they told the outlet.

While the pair said Ashley didn't have a cell of her own since November, police who spoke with her classmates at school said she was able to obtain an older phone and, per her parents, "They said that she had been talking to older guys on Facebook."

They said they didn't think "there were any guys" in her life, as she hadn't spoken with them about anyone "in a long while now."

"This feels like every parent's worst fear and it's happening to us," Alicia's dad told the outlet, while her mother said "it's just gut-wrenching."

"Your mind just goes in really bad places," she concluded. "You hear about this kind of stuff all the time and you don't think it's gonna happen. Nothing can describe the kind of pain that this has caused us."