Teen Allegedly Kidnapped and Held for Ransom After Breaking Into Car

Franklin County Jail

The 13-year-old boy said he was held at gunpoint, before his alleged kidnappers -- whose car he's accused of breaking into -- demanded his father pay them $3,000

A teen who allegedly broke into someone's car had the tables turned on him -- and apparently wound up in the middle of a kidnapping scheme.

According to court records obtained by the Columbus Dispatch, the three suspects in the case claim they caught a 13-year-old Ohio boy breaking into and damaging a Kia belonging to Cece Prak, 20, last week.

The boy reportedly admitted to police he was inside the vehicle before he was confronted by its owners.

At that point, Zackary Boyd, 21, and a juvenile suspect allegedly went outside, pointed guns at the teen and assaulted him. They're accused of then forcing the boy into their apartment, before taking his phone.

Prak called the boy's father and demanded $3,000, claiming the man's son damaged her ignition switch, per authorities. She allegedly said they wouldn't release the teen until he sent the money via Cash App.

Instead, he called police.

Using the Cash App account, investigators were able to track its IP address and obtain a search warrant for where the boy was possibly being held. "Columbus Police SWAT executed the search warrant and the 13 year old was safely recovered," said authorities in a media release.

Prak, Boyd and an unnamed juvenile were all charged with first degree felony kidnapping.

Their bond was set at $500,000 during a hearing on Friday -- with Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Andrea Peeples saying, "We are definitely in the wild, wild west here with people taking justice into their own hands if the facts are to be believed."