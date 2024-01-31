Woman Cut Her Dog Sparky's Neck 'To Save Humanity': Police

MIAMI-DADE CORRECTIONS CENTER

A Florida woman told local police a dream instructed her to stab her dog in the neck as a "sacrifice to the gods" after not sleeping for nearly four days

A woman was arrested on Friday by Miami police following a two-month investigation after allegedly cutting her dog's throat.

37-year-old Elena Barakova Cowan is accused of cutting her dog Sparky's neck "several times," claiming a dream instructed her to make a sacrifice following nearly four days of insomnia, police said.

According to an arrest report, obtained by WPLG, she took Sparky to the vet on November 14, prompting local police to respond.

Barakova Cowan is said to have told a Miami PD officer "she had not had any sleep in approximately four days," and then "had a dream that required for her to complete a sacrifice to the gods to save humanity." Per the officer's account, she said she then woke up and grabbed a kitchen knife before then cutting "the dog’s neck several times."

Police say Sparky had at least two superficial wounds and two more that were "deeper and overlapping."

Sparky is alive and well and currently in the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services.