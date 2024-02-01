Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Frozen: Everything We Know So Far About Mysterious Deaths

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson/Facebook

As a toxicology report looms, speculation continues over the mysterious deaths of three men whose bodies were found in their friend's yard two days after watching a football game together

A night of football fan celebration turned tragic on January 7th, resulting in the mysterious deaths of three men -- going on to capture national intrigue as law enforcement delayed any further insights until toxicology reports are in their possession.

Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, reportedly went to their friend Jordan Willis' Missouri home on January 7 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their bodies were then discovered at Willis' home on January 9, after McGeeney's fiancée went to the house, broke in after seeing the mens' cars in the driveway and eventually discovered one body on the porch. Police showed up and then found two other bodies in the backyard.

Now weeks after the discovery there are still no definitive answers as to what happened on that cold night in early January.

Family members of the deceased are starting to voice their theories over what happened.

Those theories, according to surviving friend Jordan Willis' lawyer, are absolutely "ridiculous" and "baseless."

In the days since, Willis' attorney has continued to speak out, with a somewhat confusing and changing narrative about what happened. First, he claimed Willis last saw the men when they left the house and he went to bed, he later said his client went to bed before they left and then said he misspoke and Willis actually did escort them to the front door.

Johnson's family has been pretty vocal over the past couple days, speaking with both PEOPLE and Fox News Digital, speculating over what they believed could have happened.

"If I were to give a hypothesis... for the three men to die in the way that they did, something had to have been in their system," Jonathan Price, Johnson's brother, told PEOPLE. "Whether or not it was taken knowingly, I wouldn't answer that. But something was taken because three grown men do not freeze to death at the temperatures that were there at the time with just alcohol involved."

Johnson's mother, Norma Chester, had a more nefarious take on the situation.

"Seriously, these were responsible men. How do they go in a backyard and freeze to death, all three of them," she told Fox News Digital. "Something that comes to my mind, this guy wants to brag about how smart he is, he's a scientist. My thoughts are that he concocted something and gave it to all three men. I know I'm just thinking, but how could this have happened?"

Added Johnson's father, Rickie Johnson Sr.: "I believe he drugged them, dragged them outside and waited two days to call police."

Johnson Sr. said that while his son "may have done some drugs and stuff in the past," he didn't believe the three men "did drugs and fell over dead in that backyard" -- adding, "he wasn't so irresponsible that he was going to go outside and freeze to death."

John Picerno, an attorney representing Willis, called the drugging allegations completely "ridiculous" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"He's a scientist, and somehow he's to blame? That's an opinion not based in fact," he told the outlet. "There's no allegation of any animosity between Jordan and his three friends. People want to speculate, [but] it's not like anyone ever called the police saying, 'We're afraid of this Jordan guy.'"

"They went to watch the Chiefs game together. Jordan had bought four tickets to the Chiefs game for the following Sunday so they could go together," Picerno added. "I understand that people are hurting, but that's no excuse to throw baseless accusations at Jordan."

He also added that the three men were his client's "buddies" -- and said that had Willis known they were in "danger," he would have "helped them" and "called the police himself." Picerno added, "Anything beyond that is pure speculation."

Police Do Not Suspect Foul Play

The Kansas City Police Department has been adamant that the case isn't being investigated as a homicide and said they don't suspect foul play or any "threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time."

They went on to call Willis "cooperative with detectives," while pointing out that no charges have been made and nobody is in custody.

Toxicology reports should be available in the coming weeks; police are still awaiting a cause of death as well.

The Fifth Man

There was also a fifth man at the house that night, who reportedly left before the other three men.

Picerno has recently said there was a fifth person with Jordan Willis and the other men on the night of January 7th.

The unidentified man is said to have arrived before the deceased and left around midnight. The man's lawyer has said when he left the residence, the other men were watching Jeopardy!.

Video of the Moments Immediately Before Bodies Were Discovered

A neighbor, identified by media as Ashton Brady, recorded video of a distressed looking woman walking up to Jordan Willis' residence before multiple first responders arrived.

"Bro, what is going on right now,” Brady can be heard on the video uttering in shock. "What is going on right now?? Dude, domestic violence is crazy. Yo, everybody be nice to one another, c’mon now. What is going on?”

This is video I obtained of the moment investigators arrived at Jordan Willis' home. It's about 10 minutes after Clayton McGeeney's fiancée discovered the three men's bodies and called 911.



You can see Jordan cuffed and detained on his front stoop while police ask him… pic.twitter.com/928yd4DV8o — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) January 30, 2024 @alcaprari23

Later, Brady admitted he thought it was a DV call and not the deaths of three men.

"The police searched the house, went to the backyards, everything, and I had no idea what had happened," he told NewsNation. "The next morning I saw the news. I just was kind of in disbelief. … I watched that happen."

Jordan Willis Headed to Rehab

The man who hosted the ill-fated Kansas City Chiefs watch party is now in rehab -- TMZ has learned.

Jordan is now reportedly seeking treatment for substance abuse -- with his attorney saying he "recognized that he had a problem with addiction", according to Fox News.