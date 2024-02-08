Nevada Man 'Lost It' After Wife Wouldn't Cuddle, Stabbed Her to Death In Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter: Cops

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The man -- who allegedly said he wouldn't have killed his wife had she "responded to his affection in bed" -- allegedly told her to "shut the f--k up" as he fatally stabbed her, not wanting to wake up their children.

A Nevada man is accused of killing his wife after she turned down his attempts at affection -- all while their 5-year-old daughter lay beside her.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 53-year-old Moises Sanchez has been charged with the first-degree murder of wife Veronica Cortes-Rosales, who was found dead from apparent stab wounds in the early morning hours of February 3.

Per the probable cause affidavit (via Law&Crime), Sanchez told authorities he believed his wife -- to whom he had been married since 1999 -- was having an affair with a coworker, citing a recent change in her behavior but no actual evidence that one was happening.

He allegedly told cops she was "not affectionate with him anymore," and found her texting behavior suspicious, before admitting he "spies" on her at her job.

He had allegedly borrowed a friend's car to watch her so she wouldn't recognize the vehicle the day before her murder. The two later argued, he said, when he made up a story about his car breaking down and she refused to pick him up.

Sanchez is quoted as telling police the two "agreed they would not have sex and would live together and remain 'friends' for the kids" -- but that evening, he attempted to be affectionate with Victoria as they laid with their 5-year-old daughter in bed. This after he "retrieved a hunting knife which he kept in a drawer next to the bed."

When she brushed off his advances, twice, he said he "lost it," pulled out the knife and stabbed her in the back.

"Moises said she tried to scream, but he 'didn't let her' ... he said he told her to 'Shut the f— up' because she would wake up the kids," read the report. He then stabbed her again, realized the blood was getting onto their daughter, changed the daughter's pajamas and put her into her own bed, which was in the same room.

He later told a friend what he'd done ... before also allegedly telling police, "if Veronica had responded to his affection in bed, he would not have killed her." Per Law&Crime, he told police the broken-down car story and his attempts at affection were tests.