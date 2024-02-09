Parents Arrested In 'Torture' of 6-Year-Old Girl Kept Naked In Dog Cage, Zip-Tied & Shot with BB Gun: Authorities

WTAE

Officials say the girl's siblings "may have participated in the abuse," as one of the other five kids in the house claimed her parents wanted the abused child to "eat" her waste.

Warning: Graphic details to follow.

Two Pennsylvania parents have been arrested and stand accused of horrifically abusing one of their six children.

On Tuesday, Jacob Weight, 37, and Mimi Frost, 33, of Brownsville Borough, PA were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, corruption of minors, strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after a call to their home about an unresponsive 6-year-old earlier this year sparked an "extensive" investigation.

According to WTAE, citing court docs, one of the couple's children called 911 after the girl stopped responding while taking a bath.

"When Troopers arrived, they observed the residence in deplorable condition," said Pennsylvania State Police in a press release. "Inside the residence, they observed dog feces, trash, and urine throughout the house."

"After conducting interviews with all the children within the residence, it was uncovered that the six-year-old child was being held in a dog crate, zip-tied, and beat with a broom on multiple occasions. The arrestees also committed various other criminal acts against the child," State Police added.

According to the criminal complaint, via CBS News, the victim later told a therapist she slept in the dog crate at night and ate dog food. She also said Weight shot at her legs with a BB gun and beat her when she had accidents.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told WTAE that the girl was hypothermic when found and was covered in abrasions, sores and had a bad infection.

"The 6-year-old child was left in this cage naked without food. She would be punished if she was able to escape that cage to go get food," said Aubele. Per authorities, five other kids, ages five to 17 also lived in the home -- with the DA adding, "And to make matters worse, there's evidence that at least a few of these children may have participated in the abuse with the parents."

Authorities aren't sure why only the 6-year-old girl was targeted -- adding it seemed as though her siblings were raised to believe the child "deserved it, which is horrific in itself." Aubele added, "This child was tortured and we don't really understand why," before claiming the other five kids and the family's 10 dogs all appeared to be in good health.

The youngest child, when asked about the situation and whether anyone helped their sister clean up their human waste, allegedly said, "They want her to eat it ... my parents." Another sibling said the victim was left in the kennel when the rest of them left the house, claiming Frost wouldn't feed her for days at a time.

Weight told press he was "innocent" as troopers took him out of his home in cuffs, while Frost remained silent.