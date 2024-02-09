Video of Father Fighting Off Man Attempting to Abduct 4-Year-Old Son in Pharmacy

Local 10 Miami

Surveillance footage shows a man boldly snatch the child by the neck inside a CVS Pharmacy

A video has been released of a father jumping into action and fighting off a man who, police say, was attempting to take his 4-year-old boy.

Surveillance footage shows the alleged abduction attempt taking place in broad daylight at a Miami Beach pharmacy on Thursday.

Local law enforcement say the incident took place at 11:55 a.m. when the mother of the child walked ahead of her husband and son at a CVS Pharmacy, per Local 10. When she had exited, her son was directly behind her but still in the building, followed closely by his father.

It was then, with the boy just nearing the exit doors, that a man can be seen on video boldly snatch the boy by the neck. The child's father immediately dropped the items in his hands and leapt into action, wrenching the assailant off his son -- as the boy's mom swooped back in and carried the frightened boy away.

An all out brawl ensued with the father getting the better of the alleged would-be kidnapper, who promptly fled the scene.

Police soon arrested the man, who they've identified as 26-year-old Nicolas Sternaman (pictured below).

Miami-Dade County Corrections

Sternaman, according to the arrest report, left his jacket behind at the pharmacy, which had come off during the fight. Witnesses also say they saw him take off his shirt and throw it as he ran down the street.

He was soon located by officers and arrested. Sternaman faces felony charges of aggravated child abuse and battery.

Miami Beach police say they have a record of Sternaman being arrested earlier this year for petty theft.