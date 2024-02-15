Jane Fonda Reveals She's Concerned About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marriage

Getty

Jane Fonda had no issues sharing her honest opinion to Jennifer Lopez about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

When the 86-year-old actress was asked to be a part of Lopez's new documentary --- The Greatest Love Story Never Told -- she revealed she initially had her doubts.

"I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work," Fonda says in the documentary, per Variety.

"However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging."

Fonda and Lopez pair have been great friends since working alongside each other on Monster-in-Law.

Lopez’s new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, one component of a self-financed $20 million three-part multimedia project examining Lopez’s love life.

Lopez laughed off the comments, saying to Fonda, "That's just us living our life."

However, Fonda doesn't stop there. She even brings up the photos of Affleck looking bored at the 2023 Grammys which became a viral meme.

"I got real scared, you know, with all that s--t about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, 'Oh, my God, what's happening?'" Fonda says before Lopez defends her husband.

"Nothing! He was like, 'I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man,'" Lopez says.

Bennifer fans will get an insight into the love story with not only the Amazon MGM studios documentary, which is a Jason Bergh-directed film which will go behind the scenes of Lopez's new album This Is Me…Now. Additionally, the album has an accompanying film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story - where Fonda also appears as a member of her Zodiac love council.

The pair got their fairytale ending, albeit 20 years later. Lopez and her 51-year-old husband have also blended their families, as they both moved on with separate people after their split. Lopez is mom to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck has three children --- Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11 --- with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.