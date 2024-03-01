Jax Taylor Speaks Out After Brittany Cartwright Announces Separation

Getty

"This is not divorce," the 44-year-old reality star insisted.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright seem to be taking a page out Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's book -- living together despite not being 100% together.

Speaking to Page Six, Taylor insisted his separation from Cartwright "is not divorce," this after Brittany announced on their When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany that the two had split and she has been living in another house.

When initially asked how Taylor feels following the split while leaving a gym, the reality star looked downcast and said, "I don't know man..." He was then asked if there's a chance for reconciliation, to which Taylor replied with certainty, "Oh of course, I mean this is not divorce."

"We're together. We're living in our home right now," he added.

Cartwright mentioned on their podcast that she moved out for the time being -- however, according to Taylor, she has already returned. "She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she's back now," he claimed.

Taylor also said there is no "evil or nastiness" between them and the split is just a slight bump in the road. Their main focus right now, he said, is doing the right thing for their one-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

"It's just two people that you know are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage," he said. "We're just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what's best for our kid."

During the Thursday episode of their podcast, Cartwright told listeners the pair had a difficult year.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the 35-year-old said in the last few minutes of the episode. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

While it's unclear why they decided to separate, Cartwright said she's "taking things one day at a time" and she is unsure of "what the future holds."