Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt & Fiancée Shannon Nelson Welcome Baby No. 2

"He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love," wrote the actor, who also shares 2-year-old son Sean with Nelson, as the couple also reveals what they named their new bundle of joy on Instagram.

Coach Beard is now a father of two!

On Monday, Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt revealed on Instagram that he and his fiancée Shannon Nelson welcomed their second child together, a baby boy whom they named Archibald AKA "Archie."

In his Instagram post, Hunt, 51, announced the exciting news, and shared a series of photos of his and Nelson's new bundle of joy, as well as adorable family shots.

"We were supposed to go to @cedarssinai today to have a baby. Instead, we got home today, because our fourth family member felt like rolling up three days early," he wrote in the post's caption. "Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs," he wrote in the post's caption. "He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully."

The actor -- who also shares 2-year-old son Sean with Nelson -- added that Archie "looks just like this brother," but they are "not sure" what his hair color will be yet.

"He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game," Hunt continued. "He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love. I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever."

"(And as you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad.)," he concluded, referring to a photo in which his beard was photoshopped over a photo of baby Archie.

Meanwhile, Nelson posted the news on her Instagram account as well, also sharing a series of adorable photos of the newborn.

"We were all scheduled to report in to Cedars this morning to meet our little guy. Friday afternoon he decided he wanted to make the rules and meet us first," she captioned her post. "Meet Archie Felix Nelson Hunt. Born roaring on Friday 3/1/24 at 11:06pm. 9lbs 3.4oz and 21 inches long (my torso wasn’t mad at the early reprieve. Thanks buddy.)"

"Your mom and dad, big brother Seanie and Lucy 😻 are so completely in love and so lucky you decided to join us so our family hugs will only be stronger," she added. "I love you my sweet baby."

Hunt and Nelson got engaged over the summer.