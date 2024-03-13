Emotional Kyle Richards Reveals What Led to 'Loss of Trust' with Mauricio Umansky on RHOBH Finale

Bravo / Getty

Richards reacts to cheating rumors and how they sparked trust issues, how she really felt about Mo doing DWTS and those photos of him with his dance partner and Anitta, before sharing where they are now and who would move out of their home.

Kyle Richards is continuing to shed light on her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

On part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion Wednesday, Richards revealed that the trust issues she alluded to in the season 13 finale actually stemmed from years of cheating allegations leveled against The Agency owner.

"With any marriage there's issues that you have, and they come up, and then something like I said in my interview happened where I did lose my trust," Richards explained through tears. "I care about my family first, and I really did try, and then when I couldn't, the kind of things that I was -- I don't want to say putting up with -- just became more apparent to me, I guess I couldn't do that anymore and I finally just had a breaking point."

"But I really thought it would come back. I thought, 'OK, well, this is just a temporary thing," she added of their 28-year-marriage.

Richards, who separated from Umansky in July after after more than two decades together, reiterated that this was not a position she wanted to be in, but after years of rumors, the trust she had in both her husband and their marriage began to chip away.

"He would say to me, 'We can't care. we know the truth.'' Of course, there's always that little voice in my head, 'But what if this is true?' People would say these things all the time," the RHOBH star explained.

"They made me feel insecure," she added of the rumors.

It's something the rest of the cast could agree with, with Erika Jayne calling the rumblings about their marriage "a campaign of whispers."

Richards' sister, Kathy Hilton, related to the way sometimes high-profile relationships are torn down in the media, whether or not there are actually issues behind the scenes.

"They're gonna say you're this, you're that. They're gonna make stories up," Hilton said. "They're trying to hurt you and make you feel bad, and it works," Richards agreed.

Another thing that served as a signal that the pair were in trouble was Umansky joining Dancing With the Stars, something Richards said she would've never agreed to him doing had they been in a good place in their marriage.

"That's when I thought there is no way in hell that Kyle would've OK'd that," Hilton quipped.

"The funny thing is, if our marriage was in the place it used to be, I would've never said yes, but I was like, OK," Richards explained.

"Let me ask you why though?" Hilton asked. "It's not like you would be jealous or anything."

"Oh yes, I would," Richards shot back.

Umansky's chemistry with his dance partner, Emma Slater, and the photos of them holding hands off the dance floor didn't help matters either, with Richards saying she "did not feel good" seeing those flirty moments.

While Richards maintained that she and Umansky are separated and each "allowed" to do what they want, that didn't make it sting any less when she saw him with Slater and partying in Aspen with singer Anitta and other celebs.

"It's weird because we live together in the same house, so it's sort of like, 'What are you doing?'" an annoyed Richards wondered aloud.

When asked via a fan question about the real reason for her split from Umansky and why she won't just say what's actually going on, Richards had a pretty clear answer: "Because it's nobody's f--king business."

Living under the same roof while separated has been a challenge, and while they've had conversations about if and when one of them will move out, the actress and reality TV personality said that doesn't make them any less hard, adding that if anyone were to move out, it would be Umansky.

Once again met with a flood of emotions, Richards touched on how their separation has impacted their kids, telling host Andy Cohen, "My girls are so strong and supportive, but it's painful for everybody."

"It's very painful. Even though you go through things with people. He's my family. He's my nieces' father," Hilton chimed in. "Now looking back, I would say for the last two, maybe three years, you've been traveling. When you're not doing housewives, you're going all over."

She continued, "And little by little, people enjoy some success, and they start to go off in different directions, and you're busy like the hamster in the cage chasing your tail, no time to think about anything. And then all of a sudden, you have this devastation."

"You were a little weird for three years. Not with me," Hilton added. "But..."

Though Richards called her sister's timeline "not correct," she did acknowledge that things had been difficult, and what's been more so, is uttering the word "divorce."

"It's hard for us to say that word, I think," Richards said, as tears welled up in her eyes. "But, I mean, if he's looking for a place to move out and I haven't really seen any progress ... we get along well, but like friends."

Richards and Umansky have been maintaining much of the same in the press, saying that they're still "figuring things out" amid their months-long separation. Whether they actually divorce or stay together, that remains to be seen.

Part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Wednesday on Bravo.