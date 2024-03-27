50 Cent Teases Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Documentary About Sexual Assault Allegations

Getty

"This is gonna break records when this drops," wrote the rapper, who announced back in December that a Diddy documentary was in the works, with all proceeds going to sexual assault victims.

50 Cent is sharing an update on the documentary he's working on about Sean "Diddy" Combs after federal agents raided two of the Bad Boy Records founder's properties on Monday.

On Tuesday, the rapper -- who has been involved in a longtime feud with Diddy -- took to social media to share a poster for a documentary his production company is developing about the sexual assault allegations against the record executive.

50 Cent, 48, shared a photo of the promo art on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, with the documentary appearing to be titled: Diddy Do It?

"This is gonna break records when this drops," he wrote alongside the poster, below.

50 Cent first announced that he was working on a documentary about Diddy in December following multiple allegations of sexual assault, which came in the wake of singer Cassie's lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Curtis Jackson & G-Unit Film and TV confirmed the news to Billboard in a statement, and also revealed that all proceeds from the doc will be going to sexual assault victims.

"I can confirm that the untitled 'Diddy' documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape," the rep told the outlet at the time.

On Monday, Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's properties in California and Florida, swarming his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Homeland Security is handling the investigation out of the Southern District of New York.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," HSI told the outlet in a statement. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case. • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/xqqKVITWv6 — 50cent (@50cent) March 25, 2024 @50cent

According to TMZ, the raids are part of a federal investigation in which Diddy is the target. The outlet said the probe is in connection to the allegations against the businessman, including sex trafficking, sexual assault, and soliciting and distributing illegal narcotics and firearms.

Following Monday's raids, 50 Cent was among those who took to social media to react, with the "In Da Club" rapper trolling Diddy in multiple posts on Instagram and X.

On Monday afternoon, TMZ shared the first footage of Diddy since federal agents raided his homes. He was spotted walking around the Customs office at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. While eyewitnesses told the outlet that he -- along with others in his group -- were stopped by Homeland Security, he was not detained. Sources also told TMZ that the record executive is currently not under arrest.

The next day, the outlet reported that Diddy's private jet landed in the Caribbean on Monday night, but he was not on the plane.

Sources also told TMZ that the raids were an unexpected surprise for the producer and his team.

On Tuesday, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement to TMZ, denying the allegations against the record producer, and calling the raids a "witch hunt."

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," Dyer began. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," he continued. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."