Kyle Richards Reveals Rihanna's 'Amazing' Marriage Advice

"She said, 'Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I'm already renovated?'" Richards recalled during an appearance on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM show.

RiRi knows best!

The pair ran into each other at the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's favorite hat shop and bar, Kemo Sabe, where she got some "amazing" advice amid her ongoing marital woes with estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

"It was actually closed, Kemo Sabi, and I was heading home and I saw there was a light on and I was like, 'Oh, I need to get something from there,' and I knew they would open the door for me. So I knocked and they're like, 'Oh, it’s Kyle,' and I saw them like saying something like, 'What do we do,' and I was like, 'What’s going on?'" Richards recalled.

The reality star said that after she was let in, the apparel store's staff told her that Rihanna was upstairs. Richards then asked if they could tell the Fenty mogul that she was there as she knew Rihanna is "a fan of the show."

When the pair finally came face-to-face, the "Diamonds" singer proved just how much of a Bravo fan she actually was, giving Richards "all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, and how we're handling things."

"I haven’t told anybody this," she continued. "But she said something that was so amazing to me, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' She said, 'Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I'm already renovated?'"

"I was like, 'This woman is so smart. She's such a woman’s woman,'" Richards added. "She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out."

The marital advice from RiRi comes after Richards announced that she and Umansky were separating after 28 years of marriage.

News of Richards and Umansky's separation was revealed in July following a People Magazine article, and while the pair initially shut down reports that they were divorcing, they did acknowledge that they had a "rough year" before later confirming their separation.

Their marital woes have also been fodder on RHOBH, with Richards saying later in her sit down with Ripa, that she didn't like how her castmates treated her throughout the season and at the reunion amid the rough year she had, which in addition to her issues with Mau, included the death of her best friend, Lorene, in May 2022.

"I mean, my friends were my therapists, but the way they came at me, it was not from a loving place or a friend that said, 'Do you need someone? Are you OK? Is everything OK? Do you need anything?'" she said. "It was unbelievable, honestly. It felt inhumane."

Richards maintained that her castmates "knew the other things" that had been happening in her life aside from the issues in her marriage.

"I was like, 'Can you not give me some grace?'" Richards shared. "I mean, I said at the reunion, I said, 'I did not [do] one thing to hurt anybody here, so why was I treated like that? Why was nobody there for me to lean on?' Obviously, some more than others when I say 'they.' That happens to me too. I get lumped in and thrown in with everybody, but obviously, we know who was driving the bus in that situation."