Hailey Bieber Reveals Perioral Dermatitis Flare-Up, Shares How She Treats Skin Condition

TikTok

"I wanted to talk about perioral dermatitis, because this is something that I have had since I was about 19 or 20, the 27-year-old Rhode beauty founder shared in a TikTok video.

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her struggles with a skin condition.

In a recent TikTok video, the 27-year-old model opened up about living with perioral dermatitis for nearly 10 years, and shared how she treats the condition, including what products work best for her.

"So I wanted to talk about perioral dermatitis, because this is something that I have had since I was about 19 or 20," Bieber began in a voiceover footage of her makeup-free face, showing the red rash-like condition. "I know a lot of other people deal with it or struggle with it as well."

"Perioral dermatitis is a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea," she wrote in text featured over the video. "In most cases, it involves tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face, in the folds of the nose and around the mouth."

The Rhode beauty founder wrote that she's currently "having a pretty bad flare-up right now," and "wanted to share" what she used to treat it.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"At night, I use a prescription azelaic acid cream, which really helps with the inflammation. In the daytime, I use Clindamycin, which is also a prescription that you can get from the dermatologist."

"The only other thing I use when I'm having a flare-up of perioral dermatitis would be our Rhode Glazing Milk. It's super gentle. It helps calm the skin. It doesn't irritate it any further," she added, before writing that she also wears sunscreen as well.

Bieber then showed how her skin had improved by the next morning after she had done her skincare routine the night before.

"You can tell it's a lot less irritated and angry," she said.

Bieber captioned her TikTok, "Perioral Dermatitis! Lets talk about it!!"

Fans took to the comments section to praise the media personality for opening up about her condition with her followers.

"this is the reason I literally respect and love hailey 🫶🏻," a user wrote.

"Thank you for sharing with us 🫶🏼," a second fan commented, while another said, "Such a frustrating skin condition. Sending love and healing vibes your way! ❤️."

According to the NIH's National Library of Medicine, perioral dermatitis is "a benign eruption that occurs most commonly in young, female adults, consisting of small inflammatory papules and pustules or pink, scaly patches around the mouth."

Bieber has opened up about struggling with the condition in the past, first revealing her diagnosis back in 2020.

At the time, she shared a photo of her flare-up on her Instagram Stories, writing, "this is day 3 so it's calmed down a lot."

"since I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin: I have something called perioral dermatitis which I've had for a few years now,” she wrote. "It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things I noticed that trigger it: trying a new product, a product that's too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF."