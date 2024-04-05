Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She's Getting Plastic Surgery

Getty

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going under the knife.

While speaking with People, the 32-year-old victim of Munchausen by proxy -- who was released from prison in December after serving time for her role in her mom's murder -- revealed her plans to undergo a rhinoplasty, more commonly known as a nose job.

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

Blanchard's close friend Nadiya Vizier offered more details about her pal's decision to change the appearance of her nose, telling People, "She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done. The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

"My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that," Vizier added. "Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her."

The outlet noted that Blanchard's surgery is scheduled for April 5 in Lafayette, Lousiana, with Vizier adding that Blanchard will be "resting for about two weeks" following the procedure.

Blanchard has made headlines this week after she was seen out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker following her separation from her now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

According to TMZ, Blanchard and Urker were spotted at a tattoo shop earlier this week, where the pair got matching dog tattoos. The two appeared on a TikTok Live together a couple of days later, telling fans that there's nothing romantic going on, and that their relationship is strictly platonic.

Urker's mother, Raina Williams, told People that the two "are not back together," adding,

"They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it."

Last week, Blanchard revealed she and Anderson had separated, sharing the news in a post shared on her private Facebook account.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in the post, which was obtained by People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Blanchard married Anderson, a special education teacher, in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022.

It appears that viewers will learn more about her relationship with Anderson in the upcoming Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the network told TMZ. Blanchard previously worked with Lifetime on The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

"Gypsy Rose Blanchard has openly shared her life with Lifetime and our cameras from the moment she was paroled," a rep for Lifetime said. "Her story, including her relationship with Ryan, will continue to unfold on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, debuting this June on Lifetime."

During an episode of the docuseries, she admitted that she was still talking to Urker ahead of her wedding to Anderson, and still had feelings for him.

On December 28, Blanchard served seven years out of her 10-year sentence for conspiring to kill her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, who allegedly made her believe she suffered from many illnesses as a child, leading to several unnecessary procedures.

During her promo tour for her Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she has repeatedly stressed that she "regrets" her role in her mom's 2015 murder, which she plotted with her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn. Blanchard was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder but was released after serving just seven. Godejohn, meanwhile, was sentenced to life in prison.