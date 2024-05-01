Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Being Sober For Almost Four Decades

Getty

Alec Baldwin has opened up about his almost four decade journey with sobriety.

The 66-year-old who was a guest on Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson rarely discusses his sobriety, admitting to the podcast hosts he doesn't "discuss this a lot" before adding that he "got sober Feb. 23, 1985," when they asked if Baldwin drinks alcohol.

"I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn," he said recalling a chapter in his life when he moved from New York City to Los Angeles in 1983.

He revealed that he and his friends in Hollywood "did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home -- we took it back home. I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long."

Baldwin also pulled away from alcohol, because when he stopped doing drugs his "drinking increased."

"Which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking," he revealed.

However, despite his successful journey so far, Baldwin admitted he does miss drinking.

"I don't miss drugs at all, but I do miss drinking. I like to drink," he told Anka and Bronson.

This caused Bronson to wonder what he does...

"Because you don't drink and because you don't do drugs, what do you do? Do you meditate?" asked Bronson.

"I do try to meditate," Baldwin said before adding it can be difficult with seven kids -- who he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

"Meditating with seven children is like trying to play ping pong on the deck of an aircraft carrier," said Baldwin. "It's a real pain in the ass, man."

Alec and Hilaria share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 2, and Ilaria, 9 months. (Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, who welcomed her first child in 2023, making Alec and Hilaria grandparents.)

In an interview with Romper in 2023 Hilaria said she believes she's done having kids, while also opening up about their forms of birth control ... or lack thereof.

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," Hilaria told Romper, which noted that she said it with a smile. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

The author revealed Alec hasn't had a vasectomy yet, and said she's not on birth control, noting that it makes her feel "awful" and "depressed."

You can listen to Alec Baldwin's full podcast appearance below.