Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Talks Golden Bachelor Divorce, Preparing For Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, also open up to TooFab about what motherhood and fatherhood have taught them.

While discussing her partnership with Dawn Professional alongside her husband Jared Haibon, the reality star -- who attended the televised nuptials in January -- shared her thoughts on Turner and Nist calling it quits after only three months of marriage.

"I just don't think that they should have gotten married as fast as they did," Iaconetti explained. "I think it was ... for lack of a better term -- nuts -- to get married after four months in which those four months you really were on camera. So most of the time, they were in a contrived environment and you really only had four weeks to get to know each other in real life. So there's that."

"I would say I was certainly surprised by how short the marriage was," she continued. "Even though I didn't feel a ton at the wedding, I don't wanna make that a huge deal. It was also because the wedding was a live TV production where they had to stop before the aisle, they had to stop before the vows. It didn't feel -- when you're sitting there -- not a ton of romance when it's, like, action, and then, you know, cut."

Although Turner and Nist blamed "geography" for their split, which they announced last month, Iaconetti called their reasoning "BS" on her Instagram Stories at the time.

When asked what she believes was behind their breakup, she told TooFab, "I just think that they realized that they weren't really compatible. I think that they both got icks from each other to be honest. And that I think that, it's a nice PR way of saying like, 'Travel,' and like, 'Not being able to settle on a location to live,' It's just a nice thing to tell Bachelor Nation."

"They're just like, 'Eh, I don't really like you that much,'" she added, before noting. "Maybe I'm completely wrong."

Iaconetti, 36, spoke to TooFab alongside Haibon, 35, whom she met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. The couple officially started dating three years later, and married in 2019. They welcomed their first child, son Dawson, in January 2022. Iaconetti and Haibon announced in January that they were expecting their second child together, later revealing they are having another baby boy.

The pair opened up to TooFab about how they're preparing for baby no. 2.

"We're kind of pretending it's not happening," Iaconetti joked. "Everything's in the basement. Honestly, we have everything. ... that's what's really nice about the second is you don't have to worry about learning how to use a whole bunch of baby contraptions or just learning how to take care of a baby. It's just gonna be something that I don't think we can even prepare for because it's life with a toddler and a newborn, which is something that obviously we haven't experienced that before, so we'll see. But I think it's gonna be a come as it comes type of situation."

"It's such a stereotypical answer, because I feel like so many people and so many parents can relate and it's true that the first born, you're so concerned about everything, and then the second born, you're like, 'Everything's gonna be fine,'" Haibon said, to which Iaconetti shared that there were "pretty chill" with their first child.

"It's just like, 'Yeah, he'll be sleeping in the cradle,'" Haibon continued, jokingly adding, "Just keep the thing alive."

Iaconetti and Haibon also shared what they've learned about themselves since becoming parents in 2022.

"I think that I can be more patient than I thought I could be with Dawson and just in general," Iaconetti said. "It's funny. I'm not the most maternal pregnant person, but I am very maternal when the baby is out of my body. I have to admit, I didn't feel like this intense connection to Dawson when he was in here, nor do I feel it now with this baby. But then, when they're out, it's a whole different thing."

"I think that concerned me with Dawson," she continued. "I was like, 'This kid's making me sick and totally uncomfortable.' Like, 'Am I really gonna like this life?' And then, they come out and, you know, you're obsessed and all good and totally in love."

The Bachelor alum added that despite not feeling like she's a "maternal" figure, she "always wanted kids" and thought she'd "be good with [her] own kids."

"You're wonderful," Haibon praised. "She's fantastic."

As for Haibon, he said he's not sure what fatherhood has taught him yet as Dawson is "still so young," but noted that he's "looking forward" to the father-son relationship he'll have with Dawson when he's a bit older.

"Of course, I love cuddling with Dawson and playing with him, but I really am excited for the days where I get to have a conversation with him and talk to him, guide him or attempt to guide him," Haibon shared. "So that's kind of where I'm very much looking forward to."

