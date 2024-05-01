Cher, 77, Explains Why She Dates Younger Men Amid Romance with AE Edwards, 38

Getty

The pop icon also reveals why she once turned down a date with Elvis Presley.

Cher is sharing details about her love life.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the pop icon explained why she prefers dating younger men. Cher, 77, has been in a relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards, 38, since 2022.

The topic came up after Hudson brought up that Cher mentioned she once "turned down" Elvis Presley earlier in the conversation.

"You turned down Elvis? Because I wouldn't have turned down Elvis. I'm sorry," Hudson quipped, to which Cher replied, "It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him, and it wasn't that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation and, I mean, I'm really shy when I'm not working and kind of shy around men."

She continued, "And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older -- well now they're all dead -- but before, they just never, they were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones that--"

"They're bold!" Hudson chimed in, to which Cher agreed, saying, "Yeah, raised by women like me!"

Cher and Edwards first sparked romance rumors in November 2022. After they were spotted holding hands out in Los Angeles, Cher confirmed their relationship, while also defending their 40-year age gap.

At the time, she hit back at criticism about the relationship on X, formerly Twitter, after she shared a photo of AE to her page. Cher responded to one fan who said they were "immediately suspicious of his intentions towards you" and hoped the singer wasn't being "taken advantage of."

"As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY & What I Know For Sure," she responded. "There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I've Always Taken Chances…It's WHO I Am."