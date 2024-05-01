Dance Moms Star Nia Sioux Reveals Why She Is Not On The Reunion Special

TikTok / Getty

"Personally, I wasn't going to say anything 'cause I just didn't want to start drama -- not that this would even start drama; it really shouldn't," the 22-year-old told her 9.2 million followers.

Nia Sioux has revealed the real reason she did not jump (or jeté) back into the Dance Moms: The Reunion episode with some of her old castmates.

The 22-year-old took to TikTok to explain her reasoning, as according to the star, many of her 9.2 million followers had been asking for an explanation for ditching the series "a lot".

"Personally, I wasn't going to say anything 'cause I just didn't want to start drama -- not that this would even start drama; it really shouldn't," Sioux shared. "And also, I didn't want to make it because I don't want it to seem like I'm searching for attention because I really don't care. I really don't need the attention."

In March, Lifetime announced they would be bringing back a majority of the Dance Moms cast for a reunion special -- however, it was clear Sioux and the Ziegler sisters would not be making a return to the reality series.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Hate to break it to you guys, but the reason is quite simple. I just really didn’t want to do it," Sioux announced this week.

"Yeah, it's pretty plain and simple. I just didn't want to do it," Sioux added. "Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff. Nope, I didn't. Some people think it's because I'm in school. I am in school, but it wouldn't have been an issue. I just didn't want to do it, and that's a good enough answer and that's a good enough reason."

Sioux expressed how "grateful" she is for the reality series, "It's where I came from. It's how I got my start," Nia shared. "It's the reason why I have such an amazing life now. Truly, I love my life. I have a fabulous life and I'm truly enjoying it."

The former reality star is enrolled at UCLA and has worked on shows like CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful and Brat's web series Sunnyside Up. She also dropped the single "Low Key Love" in 2020, vlogs on YouTube for over a million subscribers and had a podcast.

Sioux then went on to say that her reasoning also has nothing to do with her former cast members.

"I love the girls, and I'm really happy for them, and I'm really happy that they get to share how they felt or their experiences, but that's just something I decided that I didn't want to do, and that's okay," she explained. "Also, I never said that I wouldn't do a reunion show in the future or talk about my experiences in the future, but right now, at this moment, was not the right time for me to do that."

The reality stars who are returning for the reunion episode have been doing press in the lead up to the show's air date on May 1.

"I think of course we would love to have everybody there," Kalani Hilliker said in an interview with E!. "But everybody makes their own decision. And I'm happy that we chose ourselves that we wanted to be there. And there's nothing wrong either way."

Chloé Lukasiak called the group sitting with her "sisters" -- and said the same of the missing dancers.

Dance Moms premiered in 2011 and the dancers were around the ages of 6-9 when they began filming. Maddie, and her younger sister, Mackenzie, appeared on the show for six seasons, exiting the series in 2016.