Emily Blunt Shares the Adorable Gift Ryan Gosling Gave Her Daughters

Emily Blunt is detailing the sweet way Ryan Gosling surprised her daughters.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oppenheimer star, who shares daughters -- Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski, got a gift from her Fall Guy co-star that made them "swoon."

While Blunt shared that the entire family was able to meet Gosling and his family when they were all in New York for their Saturday Night Live appearance earlier this month, it was what happened backstage that overwhelmed Blunt's daughters with emotion.

"They are so obsessed with Ken," Blunt said of her two girls. "So, they did get to meet him finally. He popped over with [partner] Eva [Mendes] and the girls to say goodbye. They stayed in New York while he was doing SNL and he brought them this massive box of roses that he had in his dressing room for SNL that spelled 'Ken.' And he just said to the girls, 'I just want to really thank you for all the support for Ken.' And they literally were like, [swooning]."

Blunt said her daughters were completely taken aback by the gift, later telling their mom that the roses "smelled so good."

Blunt's daughters weren't the only ones fangirling, however, with Gosling revealing that he and Mendes' daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amanda, 7 -- refer to Blunt as Marry Poppins, from her role as the magical nanny in 2018's Marry Poppins Returns.

"My kids call her Mary Poppins," Gosling quipped during a recent appearance on the Today show. "They're like, 'Are you working with Mary Poppins today?'"

And when it comes to how they feel about each other, Gosling and Blunt couldn't help but gush, with the Barbie star telling Entertainment Tonight, "She just brings, you know, she brings that blunt force, she brings the magic, she just Marry Poppins it, and pulls whatever it is out of her bag. She ascends from the heavens, she pulls all of the tricks out of her acting bag, she makes the magic. Then she's off to help other people on other movies and you're like, 'Was that real?'"

Blunt added, "I could actually write a sort of laundry list of things that I admire and adore about Ryan. I think he is a complete singular talent and he's the best and he's endlessly funny, ridiculously bright and kind...you are the kindest."