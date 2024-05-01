Why Mom of Four Babies Found 'Frozen Solid,' Wrapped In Tin Foil In Freezer Won't Face Charges

Fox25

The DA called the case "one of the most complex, unusual, and perplexing that this office has ever encountered."

A Massachusetts woman won't face charges after four babies, later determined to be her own, were found in a freezer inside a Boston apartment where she once lived.

The shocking discovery was made on November 17, 2022, after a man who was cleaning out his sister's apartment with his wife called 9-1-1 to report what he believed was the body of an infant inside the freezer.

"In all, four babies were discovered that day. All were frozen solid. All were found in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil," said District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden in press release on Tuesday. Per the DA, All four babies -- two male and two female -- were full term and had umbilical cords still attached when they were found.

It was later determined all four were siblings, though it's unclear how long they were frozen. According to the medical examiner, there were no signs of trauma or injuries, or any indication the babies had ingested food, milk or formula. It was also unclear whether the babies had even been born alive.

As the investigation continued, the woman who used to own and live in the apartment was identified as Alexis Aldamir, a 69-year-old woman who moved into the unit in April 1982. Her DNA was a match for all four babies, while a man who died in 2011 was determined to be the father. Aldamir and the unnamed man also had a fifth child, who they put up for adoption.

None of Aldamir's former coworkers at a Boston accounting firm -- where she worked from March 1980 until October 2021 -- ever recalled her being pregnant. They described her as a "heavy-set woman who had a penchant for wearing loose-fitting clothing," all year round, also calling her a "hard worker who rarely took vacations."

When it came time to determine whether a crime had actually occurred and if they should press charges, investigators ran into a number of roadblocks.

First, there was no evidence the babies were ever alive and no cause of death could be determined, meaning homicide charges were off the table. There were also no signs of trauma or injuries, noted the DA, who then went on to address Aldamir's mental state and ability to stand trial.

Aldamir was located in a healthcare facility in 2022 and, when questioned about the babies, "appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to." Noting she unable to give investigators "any significant information," the DA said they also spoke with a lawyer for Aldamir and reviewed probate records which indicated she "would be unlikely to stand trial."

Since the father of the babies is dead, he also can't be charged.

"A prosecutor's office cannot ethically move forward with a case that, in good faith, it believes it cannot bring to trial," the DA concluded. "Here, based on the evidence obtained throughout the investigation, including the many unanswered questions about the cause of death of the four babies, prosecutors have made the determination that they will not be able to bring this case to trial. Therefore, this investigation will not result in criminal charges."

In his release, DA Hayden called the investigation "one of the most complex, unusual, and perplexing that this office has ever encountered." He added, "While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered."