Jay Leno's Wife Mavis Gives Update on Dementia Battle

The comedian and his wife made a red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Jerry Seinfeld's new Netflix film, 'Unfrosted," just a few weeks after Jay was granted conservatorship of his and Mavis' joint estate.

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, is sharing a health update amid her battle with dementia.

On Tuesday night, Jay and Mavis made a rare red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Jerry Seinfeld's new Netflix film, Unfrosted.

When asked how she's doing, Mavis told Entertainment Tonight, "I feel great."

Jay, 74, meanwhile, shared why he and Mavis, 77, stepped out for the premiere of the Netflix movie.

"Thought I'd come to something fun for a change," he quipped, adding, "Everything is so controversial. Just to come to a funny, silly movie -- it's great. I think people will have a great time."

The comedian went on to gush about his relationship with his wife, with whom he's been married for over 40 years.

"Well, we hang out every day," Jay shared. "We have a great time. 44 years [married], so we're doing good."

The pair also revealed that they decided against partaking in any big celebrations for Jay's 74th birthday on April 28.

"We just have each other," Mavis said, to which Jay added, "My life is a party anyway. Every day is a good day."

Meanwhile, Mavis seemed to be in great spirits on the red carpet, laughing at her husband's jokes as crashed Seinfeld's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, above.

The couple's appearance comes just weeks after the former late-night host was granted conservatorship of his and Mavis' joint estate amid her battle with dementia.

A little over a week before he was granted the conservatorship, Mavis' lawyer, shared details about the severity of Mavis' condition, revealing that she sometimes doesn't recognize Jay or remember her birthday, as shown in court docs obtained by TMZ.

A neurologist also discussed Mavis' condition, noting that she has "advanced dementia," and often gets disoriented. The doctor also said she thinks about her late parents whom she lost over two decades ago.

According to ET, the neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, told Mavis' lawyer that Jay "loves his wife very much" and "treats her like gold."

Jay filed for the conservatorship so his wife would be financially protected in case he dies before she does.