Jeff Goldblum Says He Won't Financially Support His Kids When They're Older

Getty

Jeff Goldblum says he doesn't plan to financially support his children when they're older.

During an appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, the 71-year-old actor -- who shares sons Charlie, 8, and River, 6, with wife Emilie Livingston -- revealed that his children will have to learn how to support themselves when they reach a certain age, and won't be receiving help from their parents.

"Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat,'" Goldblum said he's told his children.

"It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you. And you're not going to want me to do it for you," he continued.

"You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do," Goldblum added. "And even it if doesn't, you might have to do that anyway."

While the Wicked star said he won't be helping out his children financially when they get older, he did not specify whether or not he'd be leaving behind an inheritance to them, which is a topic several celebrity parents have spoken out about in recent years.

Quite a few stars have declared that their children won't even inherit any of their massive fortunes when the time comes.

Celebrities, including Daniel Craig, Gordon Ramsey, Simon Cowell, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ashton Kutcher, have shared that their kids will not be receiving an inheritance, noting that they want to instill the importance of hard work in their children and will leave the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

Craig, specifically, made headlines in 2021 when he called inheritance "quite distasteful." The No Time to Die star reportedly has a net worth of over $150 million, and his wife, Rachel Weisz, is, of course, a successful actress herself. However, Craig told K's Candis Magazine that their two daughters -- along with a child he has from a previous marriage -- won't be receiving his fortune one day.

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" Craig told the magazine, per Daily Mail.

He added, "I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too."