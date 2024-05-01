Mark Consuelos Reveals to Kelly Ripa He Recently Kissed Another Woman: 'It Was Passionate'

Getty

"We look at each other and we're so excited and there's this glass and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her," Consuelos told Ripa on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'.

Mark Consuelos made a brave confession to his wife/cohost on live national television.

While on Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos revealed to Kelly Ripa he shared a kiss on the lips with a woman in Italy over the weekend, while they were celebrating the win of Italy's Campobasso 1919 soccer team.

During the April 30 episode, Consuelos described the moment as "passionate."

"We look at each other and we're so excited and there's this glass and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her," Consuelos said before adding the kiss was actually a "smooch".

"I actually closed my eyes during the kiss," the 53-year-old added. "I closed my eyes, and my back foot went up."

Ripa didn't seem concerned at all over her husband's Italian antics. She even wanted to see receipts, asking, "Do we have footage?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple -- who actually co-own the soccer team -- have just hit their 28th wedding anniversary. They share three kids: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20.

On their 27th wedding anniversary on May 1, Ripa and Consuelos both took to Instagram to honor the special day.

Ripa posted a sweet slideshow that featured photos of her and Consuelos from over the years. "27 years … in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved @Instasuelos," she captioned the video, adding the hashtag "TimeFlies."

Meanwhile, Consuelos shared a throwback shot of himself and Ripa, writing, "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!"

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ripa opened up about her and Consuelos' nearly three decades of marriage, sharing that there is "no secret" to a successful marriage.

"It goes fast, I'm telling you'" she told the outlet. "You're going to go through things, there are ups and downs."

"The thing is, don't panic. I think if you ask either one of us how long we've been married we'll probably say something in between three and eight years because that seems like a reasonable number to be married," she added.