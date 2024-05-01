Sara Evans Opens Up About Eating Disorder Struggles and Battle With Body Dysmorphia

Getty

Sara Evans is getting candid her struggles with an eating disorder.

While appearing Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast over the weekend, the country singer recently shared how being in the spotlight has made her more self-conscious of her appearance.

"It bothers me, I won't say that it doesn't," Evans said of the comments she sometimes gets on social media. "I have an eating disorder. I'm more scared of being fat than anything in the world, and that's not good. That's not normal."

The 53-year-old said because she's in an industry where she feels pressured to maintain a certain look, she suffers from body dysmorphia -- which the Mayo Clinic describes as "a mental health condition in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others. But you may feel so embarrassed, ashamed, and anxious that you may avoid many social situations."

"My record label, every time I'd had a baby, they would be like, 'When's she gonna lose weight?'" Evans, who shares kids Avery, 24, Olivia, 20, and Audrey, 19, with ex-husband Craig Schelske, explained. "So, things like that would get in my head."

It's not just the comments on social media that get to her, Evans said it's these remarks as well, which she said she finds herself listening to out of a fear of letting others down.

"I'm a people pleaser," she revealed. "If I'm skinny and I'm pretty and I did a good show, then I'm loved -- and I want to feel loved no matter what."

Evans said she's thought about clapping back at some of the rude comments, some of which still stick with her, like when a person once asked her, "What happened to your face?"

"That bothered me all day long," the "Born to Fly" singer admitted. "I just wanted to respond like, 'How dare you?' I haven't done anything to my face; I've had Botox."

"You wanna know what happened to my face? I'm 52," she added.

Evans said she's learning to block out the critics, as difficult as it has been.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.