Sammi and Angelina Face Off, As The Situation Nearly Comes to Blows with Vinny 2.0 on Jersey Shore

MTV

All hell broke loose on the group's latest vacation, after Angelina's shady DMs to a Jersey Shore fan page were exposed online.

It was fight night on Jersey Shore Family Vacation!

Thursday's new episode continued to document the fallout from the TikTok Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola made with Alexis Bawden -- the wife of New York Jets football player Nick Bawden, who accused Angelina Pivarnick of sliding into her man's DMs.

Angelina saw it as a slap in the face, this after she already felt Sam didn't "appreciate" her enough for helping orchestrate her return to the MTV show. As Ange was still fuming about the video, another scandal broke out -- after a Jersey Shore fan page DMed Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino with screen shots of their interactions with Pivarnick.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the DMs, Angelina first reacted to the fan page sharing the Sam TikTok with a laughing emoji. After the fan said Sam was being "messy" by participating in the video, Angelina responded by saying, "I bring her back. She buys a home. And then bullies me."

Mike felt it seemed like Angelina was trying to turn fans against Sam and knew it would be an issue if Giancola found out. It wasn't long everyone knew about the messages, however, as the fan page posted them to social media and they then blew up on Reddit.

"I never brought her down, personally, ever," said Sam to the rest of the group once she found out about the DMs. "I have not once said anything about this girl, ever, except that she doesn't like me. I don't know how to handle this, I will punch her in the face. I'm an old adult now and I can't do that. I don't know how to go about this."

In a confessional, she accused Angelina of "spreading false rumors" about her, which she felt would only spark backlash for her from fans on social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's then that Mike decided to act as "The Mediation," heading to Angelina and her boyfriend Vinny Tortorella's -- or Vinny 2.0 -- hotel room to try and broker a truce between her and Sam. This is where things started to get very confusing, as Angelina said she felt Sam still thinks she's a "piece of s--t" over an incident they had seven months prior and for which Sam had already apologized.

That set Mike off, shouting as he accused Angelina of always going around "in circles" with people. Vinny then told him to "take this down a notch," before telling both Mike and his girlfriend to "stop making dumb-ass comments" toward each other. When Angelina said she refused to sit down with Sam to hash it out, Sorrentino erupted again.

"Show up to work!" he exclaimed, before then turning to Vinny and adding, "And if you knew what she filmed behind your back, you'd be pretty f--king pissed too ... you wouldn't be sitting there with your smug face right now!"

That's when Mike and Vinny almost came to blows, as Sorrentino commented on the tension between them in a confessional -- saying it felt like they were going to get into a physical fight.

"Why won't you say that in front of my face right here?" Vinny taunted, before telling Mike to "sit the f--k down" and "be a man."

"I don't need to talk to her. I don't need sit-downs, after sit-downs all the time. She did the TikTok and I don't give a f--k," Angelina exclaimed. "I don't want to talk to anybody anymore. The girl does a TikTok, goes out of the way, and she has the balls to get mad at me for f--king saying what I feel."

Despite Angelina saying she didn't want to talk to Sam, Mike convinced her to, before also smoothing things out with Vinny. The Situation then went to grab Sam, who refused to meet with Angelina in Pivarnick's hotel room. Instead, the pair attempted to hash things out in the hallway.

During the heated convo, Sam insisted she's been "nothing but kind to you," before Angelina mentioned the TikTok and brought up their past incident from 7 months prior. "Am I living in the Twilight Zone?" Sam asked, as she expressed serious confusion over Angelina re-upping past beef they've since squashed.

Sam also wondered, out loud, whether Angelina's issues with her stemmed from her believing Sam didn't "appreciate" her enough. Pivarnick denied that being the case, despite the shot pulling up at least three different times she said just that to both Sam and their cast mates. As Sam accused her of "playing victim," Angelina was adamant she never said anything about feeling under-appreciated -- even going so far on swearing on her "f--king dog."

Angelina then stormed away in tears, before later showing up at Sam's door to attempt to work it out again. The episode ended there, but a preview for next week showed the pair screaming at each other, so don't hold your breath for any resolution.