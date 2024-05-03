Kate Beckinsale Makes First Public Appearance Since Health Scare, Says It's Been a 'Rough Year'

Getty

At the event, the British actress -- who was recently hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue -- praised King Charles for being "open" with his cancer diagnosis, referencing her mother's battle with cancer and her stepfather's passing from the disease.

Kate Beckinsale has made her first public appearance since she suffered a health scare earlier this year.

On Thursday night, the actress stepped out for the King's Trust Gala in New York City, returning to the red carpet for the first time since she was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue in March.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, Beckinsale shared that she's had a "rough year." In addition to struggling with her own health, the Underworld star's stepfather Roy Battersby passed away from a massive stroke while battling two forms of cancer in January, and her mother Judy Loe has been battling stage four cancer.

"It's been a rough year," she said. "Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."

Meanwhile, the British star -- who rocked a stunning one-shouldered white gown and platform heels at the event -- praised King Charles III for being "open" about his cancer diagnosis, saying that she's "impressed" by the monarch. King Charles revealed his diagnosis in February. (His daughter-in-law Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis in March.)

"My mum's got cancer and my stepdad just died of cancer, and I think having a monarchy that is... you know, people kinda go 'Why've you got it? What's it for?' And all of that," Beckinsale told PEOPLE. "Then there's this, and actually being really open about quite personal things that I think is really important."

"I'm really impressed that he's doing that," she added.

The 50-year-old also revealed that her mom "happened to be at the same cancer hospital" as King Charles during a recent checkup.

"I hope everyone gets better. I'm f--king sick of cancer, I really am," Beckinsale said.

The Pearl Harbor actress also opened up to PEOPLE about why it's "important" for her to get involved with King's Trust, a health and social care charity in England.

"First of all, usually when [King’s Trust Global Ambassador] Edward [Enninful] tells me to do something, I do it," Beckinsale joked, before adding, "Second of all, I've been to this event a few times and you come in and you see all the people that you're friends with that you haven't seen for a while and that's really nice," she continued. "And then it gets like to that moment where the kids start talking and you're like, this is why we're all here. It's so moving and inspiring."

"And you really realize how much of an amazing job the King's Trust does with these kids. Their whole futures are completely altered by this charity," she shared. "It's so important."

Beckinsale's appearance at the event comes nearly two months after she first sparked concern among fans when she shared photos from a hospital bed.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Beckinsale honored her mom on her birthday and for UK Mother's Day, sharing seemingly teary-eyed photos of herself in a hospital bed. She did not reveal details regarding her hospital day.

In her caption, Beckinsale wrote, "Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't. And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us ... And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

"Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy," she continued. "It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close .I love you x"

The Van Helsing actress went on to share more posts of herself in the hospital on Instagram. One post featured shots of her Pomeranian, Mylf, and her cat, Willow, visiting her as she battled a mysterious ailment, before she then shared another post celebrating Easter at the hospital.

According to PEOPLE, on April 6, Beckinsale posted videos of herself with Mylf at home on her Instagram Stories, seemingly revealing that she had been discharged from the hospital. A few days later, she removed all Instagram posts about her hospital stay from her account.

On April 17, the Click star appeared to allude to her mystery health condition when she posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read: "tummy troubles survivor." She later deleted the photo as well.

As previously mentioned, it's unclear why Beckinsale was hospitalized.