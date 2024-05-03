24-Year-Old Teacher's Alleged Messages to Student, 11, Exposed: 'He Turns Her On, She's Obsessed with Him'

St. Croix County

The engaged teacher was charged with first-degree child sexual assault after the child's parents found messages between the pair; in one, the boy allegedly wrote, "Haha bro I just want to make out with you," before she replied, "I do too! Like alllll the time."

A 24-year-old elementary teacher in Wisconsin is under arrest for an allegedly inappropriate relationship with an 11-year-old student.

Madison Bergmann has been charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, according to CBS News. The outlet reported police were called to River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, in regards to "inappropriate conduct between a current teacher and a 5th grade student."

The alleged relationship between the pair was reportedly discovered on Monday by the boy's mother, who found text messages on his phone after overhearing them talking, according to charging docs. The child told investigators he got the teacher's number after the two of them and his mother went skiing together over winter break. From there, said the boy, the two talked "almost daily."

Officers allegedly found handwritten notes in Bergmann's backpack, inside a folder with the boy's name on it. Per the child, the two would write notes to each other all day.

Summarizing the conversations between the two, police said, "in her notes, she tells him she loves him, wants to kiss him, he turns her on and that she is obsessed with him." Per the docs, Bergmann allegedly wrote in one of the letters, "One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop."

According to Law&Crime, another text exchange began with the student writing, "Haha bro I just want to make out with you" -- and the teacher allegedly responding, "I do too! Like alllll the time."

The child also allegedly told investigators the two kissed several times and talked about having sex, per KSTP.

Bergmann appeared in court on Thursday and she was released on $25,000 bond. Per Law&Crime, she was also ordered to have no contact whatsoever with the child, or anyone under the age of 18. She'll also need to wear a GPS monitor while out on bond and can't travel more than 100 miles from Hudson, Wisconsin. There's a progress hearing set for May 30.

The teacher was also put on leave from the school and barred from the property, as well as from contacting students, staff and parents.

"Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us," said a message sent to families by the Hudson School District, via KSTP. "We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing the necessary support for any child who may be impacted."

"We kindly request the school community to respect the privacy of Hudson students and their families and refrain from spreading rumors or speculation," they added. "The School District counseling staff are available to help any child or staff who may be experiencing difficulties with this news."