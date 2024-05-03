Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill ... Until She Actually Met Him

Getty

A love connection between Tiffany Haddish and Henry Cavill simply wasn't mean to be.

The comedian admitted she used to want to sleep with the British actor -- however, her feelings changed when she actually met Cavill. The Girls Trip star revealed this has happened with a lot of men in Hollywood, in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I'm like, 'No,'" she told the publication.

"I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he's so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward," she said of The Witcher star.

"'This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he'd be more comfortable,'" she recalled thinking.

However, despite his allegedly "awkward" personality, Haddish admitted she thinks he is "still beautiful" -- before quipping "maybe he's just never had a Black woman be like, 'What's up? What's your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I'll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?'"

Cavill is currently dating with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso and have been going strong for over two years now. The pair are also expecting a baby together.

Haddish however, is still on the hunt after her relationship with rapper Common, who she dated from 2020-2021.