Tori Spelling Chipped Her Tooth Making Out With Jason Priestly and Is Finally Getting Veneers

Tori Spelling is getting veneers and it's all Jason Priestly's fault.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star told listeners on her podcast, misSpelling, that she would be undergoing dental surgery to fix a chipped tooth that her costar Priestly is responsible for.

"I used to have great teeth, I'm not going to lie. If you look back at 90210, Donna is always smiling really big," she said. "I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestly in an elevator, he chipped my front tooth."

The full story was quickly prefaced with: "This was way before he was married, you guys. This is summer fling, I was shooting a TV movie in Vancouver, he was directing a TV show in Vancouver and we had a fun summer."

The 50-year-old went on to explain how their teeth "hit each other" because Priestly was a "good but aggressive kisser." She even claimed fellow costar Jennie Garth now suffers from "lockjaw" due to kissing Priestly on the series as their characters Kelly Taylor and Brandon Walsh dated.

This isn't the first time Spelling opened up about her relationship with Priestly.

In Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector, she said: "It was a summer fling. It was off-set. It was our version of a summer romance," she explained. Spelling went on to add, "The 90210 version. And that was it, and we stayed great friends for the rest of the run and beyond that, we had that one summer fling."

Priestly wasn't the only costar with whom Spelling shared a romance.

Spelling and Brian Austin Green had a love affair onscreen that was just as emotional in real life. Tori described Green as "the first love of my life," and explained why she recently shared this with him after all these years on an April episode of her podcast.

It's not because there are any residual feelings there now, with Spelling saying their relationship is purely platonic. But it's also very close.